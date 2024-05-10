Austin brings shutout streak into matchup with Dallas

Austin FC (4-3-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (2-6-2, 14th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Dallas -107, Austin FC +280, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin heads into a matchup with Dallas after recording three straight shutout wins.

Dallas is 2-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 0-6-0 record in games it scores just one goal.

Austin is 4-2-3 in conference games. Austin ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing 13 goals.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Austin won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Musa has scored three goals with one assist for Dallas. Asier Illarramendi Andonegi has one goal over the last 10 games.

Diego Rubio has scored three goals for Austin. Julio Cascante has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Austin: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

Austin: Owen Wolff (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press