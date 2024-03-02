Who’s available and who’s out for the Heat on Saturday against the Jazz

The Miami Heat will again be without multiple rotation players.

The Heat ruled out three rotation players in Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis), Kevin Love (right heel bruise) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder dislocation) for Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Kaseya Center.

Herro will miss his fourth straight game. The first three games he sat out during this stretch came because of a hyperextended left knee, but he missed Saturday’s contest because of a lingering foot injury that popped up during the All-Star break.

Love will miss his second straight game and Richardson will miss his seventh straight game with their respective injuries.

The Heat will also be without Dru Smith, who underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee in late December.

Caleb Martin (left thumb sprain) and Haywood Highsmith (left knee effusion), who were both on the Heat’s injury report, are expected to be available to play on Saturday.

With Heat two-way contract players Cole Swider and Jamal Cain rejoining the team for Saturday’s game in Miami after being sent to the G League, the Heat will have 14 available players against the Jazz.

The Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson (illness), Johnny Juzang (G League), Walker Kessler (right foot sprain), Otto Porter Jr. (not with team), Micah Potter (G League) and Jason Preston (G League) for Saturday’s game in Miami.