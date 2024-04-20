Avs forward Jonathan Drouin out with lower-body injury for playoff series against Winnipeg

PAT GRAHAM
·1 min read

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Jonathan Drouin for their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury.

Drouin got hurt when he tripped in the second period Thursday against Edmonton. He skated off the ice and didn’t return.

The Avalanche practiced Saturday morning before leaving for Winnipeg. Game 1 of the series is Sunday.

The 29-year-old Drouin turned in a career season with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) after signing with Colorado as a free agent over the summer.

Drouin was typically on the same line as Mikko Rantanen and his good friend Nathan MacKinnon, who had a career-best 140 points this season.

The third overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2013, Drouin has played in 564 career regular-season games, with 96 goals.

Colorado called up defenseman Brad Hunt, forward Chris Wagner and goaltender Arvid Holm on Saturday from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • MacKinnon has 2 assists, breaks franchise's single-season points mark as Avs beat Oilers 5-1

    DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon added two assists to break the franchise’s single-season points mark and the Colorado Avalanche cruised into the playoffs behind a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. MacKinnon wrapped up the regular season with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) to top Peter Stastny’s franchise record of 139 set in 1981-82 when the club was in Quebec. The speedy MacKinnon couldn’t catch Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov in the race for the

  • London Marathon runners set for dry, sunny day in capital

    Temperatures of up to 12C are predicted as more than 50,000 people take part.

  • John Sterling honored by Yankees for 36 seasons and 5,631 games as radio voice

    NEW YORK (AP) — John Sterling was honored during an on-field ceremony Saturday following his retirement as a New York Yankees broadcaster for 36 seasons. Sterling, who turns 86 on July 4, was presented a jersey with No. 5,631 — representing his total of regular and postseason games as the team's radio play-by-play voice. Clips of his most memorable calls were played. Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter gave video tributes, Tino Martinez presented sterling silver Yankees cufflinks and b

  • Garcia vs. Haney: Predictions and odds for Saturday's WBC World Super Lightweight title

    Devin Haney, the WBC super lightweight champion, is set to fight Ryan Garcia in a title bout on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

  • New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes to start NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

    The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders on Saturday night, dropping the puck on the 2024 Stanley Cup playoff slate. NHL postseason games will be held through mid-June to determine a champion.

  • Paige VanZant to fight fellow OnlyFans star Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15

    Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke will throw down at Misfits Boxing 15, the promotion announces.

  • Who will win the Stanley Cup? Predictions for NHL playoffs bracket

    USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?

  • Carolina Hurricanes will start NHL playoffs against Islanders without key forward

    One of the Canes’ most reliable players will miss Game 1 of the first round against the Islanders after injuring his neck in the team’s final regular-season game.

  • Playoff-less Penguins want to sign up Sidney Crosby long-term. Might be easy part of busy offseason

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins eventually became the team Kyle Dubas envisioned in his first season as the club's general manager/director of hockey operations. That evolution, however, came a touch too late for Sidney Crosby and company to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh's spirited 8-2-3 closing kick left it outside of the postseason looking in for a second straight year. That's simply not good enough, and Dubas knows it. “When things don’t turn out well, that falls on the person in my

  • Team USA Girlies Are *Not* Loving Their Olympic Uniforms

    Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...

  • Former NHL star Jaromir Jagr scores in his first game since turning 52

    KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe

  • WADA confirms it cleared Chinese swimmers to compete at Tokyo Games citing contaminated samples

    SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc

  • Prince Louis' surprising favourite hobby revealed by dad Prince William ahead of 6th birthday

    Prince William has revealed his youngest son Prince Louis' favourite hobby ahead of his 6th birthday on Tuesday…

  • John Tortorella says he failed to get Flyers to 'close the deal' in wake of late-season collapse

    VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Put those playoff plans on hold, Flyers fans. And not just this season. Philadelphia is stuck on the outside of the postseason for the fourth straight year after its fate was decided in Game 82. The Flyers’ acceleration from expected painful rebuild to the cusp of the playoffs was faster than expected — especially among those whose opinions matter most, coach John Tortorella and general manager Danny Briere — which made the late-season freefall all the more puzzling and gut

  • Mario Andretti offended by F1 rejection. 'If they want blood, well, I’m ready,' says 1978 champ

    Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.

  • The NHL's First Official Woman 'Cup Keeper' Talks Journey to Her Job at the Hockey Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

    Miragh Bitove began working at the Hockey Hall of Fame as an intern before working her way up to handling the Stanley Cup

  • From high-profile shakeups to legend retirements, a week to remember on curling scene

    The so-called free agency period at the start of an Olympic quadrennial is typically the high-water mark for curling team adjustments and player movement. Surprise announcements in recent days and speculation on what's to come has created a Roaring Game version of a mid-quad trade deadline. Teams want to strike before it's too late so they can prepare for the final 18-month push to the Canadian Curling Trials. With some big names on the move and a couple of curling legends calling it quits to bo

  • Former champion Jinder Mahal leaves WWE, other stars surprisingly released on Friday

    Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.

  • Caitlin Clark's exploding value: List of Fever star's endorsements and contract details

    Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.

  • History with Maple Leafs could help Bruins snap short playoff slump

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins may have found just the solution to their playoff slump: A first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins haven't lost a playoff series to Toronto since 1959, winning six straight series that have helped extend their Original Six rival's Stanley Cup drought to more than half of a century. Boston won all four regular-season matchups with the Leafs during the regular season — all motivation, no doubt, for Toronto to turn things around. “I think just wi