Baby bear spotted in Forest Hill

Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa