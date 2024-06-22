Baby bear spotted in Forest Hill
A shock in the Forest Hill area of Harford County. A baby bear was spotted early Friday morning. Roaming around in the middle of the night, a baby black bear caught on camera outside Ronnie's Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill. "I just thought it was crazy. I knew they were in the area but I've never seen one close to this area especially," said Jeremy Abshire, general manager at Ronnie's Beverage Warehouse.