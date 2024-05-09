“Baby Reindeer”'s Real Life Martha Slams Richard Gadd's Netflix Show as 'Complete Nonsense' in Piers Morgan Interview

'Baby Reindeer' follows Donny (Gadd) as he's stalked by a woman named Martha, who lawyer Fiona Harvey claims is inspired by her

Piers Morgan/X Fiona Harvey and Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

The woman who claims to be the inspiration behind Richard Gadd’s fictional stalker in Baby Reindeer is telling all on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In an interview that aired May 9, Fiona Harvey refuted all the claims made by Netflix and Gadd on the wildly popular series, which premiered on April 11.

"This is just complete nonsense," she said.

Among the allegations presented in the series included Gadd's stalker allegedly sending him more than 41,000 emails and leaving 350 hours of voicemails.

"That's simply not true. If somebody was sending somebody 41,000 emails or something, they'd be doing how many a day? Lots," she said. "None of that's true. I don't think I sent him anything … No, I think there may have been a couple of emails exchanged, but that was it. Just jokey banter emails."

Related: The True Story Behind Baby Reindeer: Where Is Martha Now?

Acknowledging how there "may have been a couple of emails," Harvey claimed she didn't text Gadd or send him messages on Facebook. However, there were "about 18 tweets."

Harvey said she "never got that impression" that he felt sorry for her but she "got the impression that he was all out for himself." She claimed to have never stalked Gadd or his parents, and said she never physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The lawyer also claimed to have given Gadd "the brush off," adding that he allegedly "asked me to sleep with him."

"I think he's psychotic," she said. "And I think that anyone going along, being in that play and doing this to somebody, I find that I find the behavior outrageous."

Toward the interview's end, Harvey, who announced her intention to sue Gadd and Netflix, shared one final message directed at the comedian: "Leave me alone, please. Get a life, get a proper job, I am horrified at what you've done."

PEOPLE has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Related: Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Asks Fans to Not 'Speculate' About Real-Life People Who Inspired the Story

Morgan, 59, announced the Scottish lawyer’s appearance on his web show through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The real-life Martha breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show,” the host wrote. “Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight. Is she a psycho stalker?”

Piers Morgan Uncensored Promotion for real-life Martha Fiona Harvey's appearance on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

Harvey previously spoke to the Daily Mail in an April 26 interview where the outlet chose not to name her. In the inflammatory interview, she accused Gadd, 34, of “using Baby Reindeer to stalk” her.

“I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me,” she said.

She also revealed that she was considering legal action against Gadd for the seven-episode dark comedy. In another interview for the Daily Record, Harvey — who gave the publication permission to name her “because people have to know what is going on” — said the series’ story is “a load of rubbish.”

“This is all made up and hyperbole. There are no restraining orders, injunctions or interdicts anywhere. There’s just no way. I’ve not had the police at my door about any of these things,” she said.

According to Gadd, over four and a half years, he was inundated with voicemails, emails, tweets and letters from his stalker, who he named Martha in the Netflix series. He told GQ in April 2024 that he changed aspects of the character (played by Jessica Gunning) so no one could identify her.

Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd as Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning as Martha in 'Baby Reindeer'

Related: Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Cleared of Misconduct After Woman He Dated Claims He Was 'Conflating' Work with Romance

“We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognize herself,” the former Sex Education writer said. “What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone.”

During a panel for the show at a For Your Consideration event, Gadd described his experience with the stalker, confessing that he has a “toxic empathy problem.”

“I never saw someone who was a villain. I saw someone who was lost by the system, really. I saw someone who needed help and wasn’t getting it,” he said of Martha’s real-life equivalent.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All 7 episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to stream on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.