“Baby Reindeer”'s Richard Gadd Cleared of Misconduct After Woman He Dated Claims He Was 'Conflating' Work with Romance

The show's production company reportedly investigated actress Reece Lyons' claims after her story went viral on X

Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd as Donny in 'Baby Reindeer'

Richard Gadd, the creator and star of Baby Reindeer, has reportedly been cleared by the show’s production company after allegations of misconduct.

According to a May 3 Deadline report, Clerkenwell Films cleared Gadd, 34, of any wrongdoing following an investigation into a story posted on X (formerly Twitter) by actress Reece Lyons about her experience with the actor through Baby Reindeer’s casting process.

Lyons, who is transgender, recounted her dates in 2021 with Gadd, where he allegedly told her about the Netflix series and the role of his ex-girlfriend Teri. Even after Lyons expressed interest in auditioning, the two continued to see each other despite Lyons texting him to “end things prematurely,” as she didn’t think dating with her upcoming audition for his show was “wise.”

She claimed that two weeks later, Gadd texted her asking to “try dating again.”

On the day of her rejection, Gadd allegedly called her to say her audition was “exceptional,” but “Netflix is looking for somebody who’s already a star.” The role would later go to Generation’s Nava Mau.

Netflix Nava Mau as Teri in 'Baby Reindeer'

She then asked him about the status of their relationship, to which he allegedly replied, “It’s not going to work. You’re too confrontational for me.”

Although she clarified that she isn’t “a victim of any type of ‘abuse,’” Lyons felt the need to come out publicly about her experience to warn other actors.

“If you are ever involved in a casting process where somebody is simultaneously conflating a work opportunity with a dating dynamic, set boundaries. If they disrespect your boundaries, or attempt to persuade you to alter them after you have set them, then please tell somebody,” she wrote on X.

Deadline reported that Gadd did not disclose the romantic liaison to Clerkenwell Films during the audition process. The production company looked into Lyons’ claims when her posts went viral and concluded that Gadd behaved professionally and did not compromise casting decisions, per the outlet.

PEOPLE has reached out to Lyons, Gadd, Netflix and Clerkenwell Films for comment.

Ed Miller/Netflix Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'

The hit show, which premiered April 11 on Netflix, is adapted from Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name. Although he told The Guardian that he slightly altered some events to “create dramatic climaxes” in the plot, Baby Reindeer is largely based on true stories from the writer’s life.

Recently, Gadd's alleged stalker, who was portrayed by Jessica Gunning on the Netflix series, came forward with her own allegations, claiming Gadd was "bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune." She also said she was considering legal action, as she told the Daily Mail, "I'm the victim. He's written a bloody show about me."

In an Instagram Stories post from Monday, April 22, Gadd requested that viewers not "speculate" about who his past abusers were, which also included a successful TV writer who sexually assaulted him.

"Hi Everyone, People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation," he wrote in the post. "Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard x X.”

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to stream on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



