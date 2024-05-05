‘Baby Reindeer’: Richard Osman Claims “Everyone” In Industry Knows Who TV Writer Abuser Is

Richard Osman is making claims that “everyone” in the industry knows who abused Richard Gadd, the star and creator of the Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

The author and television presenter discussed the controversy surrounding the show in his podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment.

More from Deadline

Osman claims that Gadd has been “very open to people in the industry” about who sexually assaulted him.

Baby Reindeer is a semi-autobiographical series based on his one-man show. In the series, Gadd portrays Donny, a stand-up comic who is stalked by a woman named Martha and uncovers his past trauma of sexual abuse from an established television writer.

“As you say, there’s a very, very serious thing that happens with a male comedy producer and Richard Gadd, who, as you say, did the show in Edinburgh and has been very open to people in the industry about who that person was, so people in the industry know who that person was,” Osman said on the latest episode of his podcast.

RELATED: ‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Richard Gadd Questioned By Producers Over Dating Actress Who Auditioned For Hit Netflix Series

In the wake of the show’s success, many viewers have tried to identify the perpetrator, which led some to falsely accuse a director and writer.

“Now it comes out now and a completely different person is identified, someone who has produced Richard Gadd before, but is definitively not the person in any way,” Osman said. “But the person they’ve cast in that role looks like this other guy, looks like the guy who’s been falsely accused.”

RELATED: Real-Life ‘Baby Reindeer’ Woman Complains “I’m The Victim. He’s Stalking Me”

Osman continued, “And it’s such a weird, bizarre thing to do because this poor guy has had death threats and he’s had to issue a statement to say it’s not me. And it is not him, definitely not because people in the industry know who it is. And it’s definitely not him.”

Gadd recently shared a message on social media to urge fans to stop speculating on who any of the real life people the show’s characters are based on.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.