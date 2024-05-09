Baby Reindeer stalker inspiration 'hasn't watched show' and says it's 'a work of fiction'

Piers Morgan pictured with Fiona Harvey, the woman claiming to be the real 'Martha' (Piers Morgan )

A woman who believes she is the inspiration behind the stalker portrayed in Baby Reindeer has said she has not seen the show and only met its creator two or three times.

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, spoke to Morgan about how she was portrayed as a “stalker” in the hit Netflix black comedy, which she said is defamatory and untrue.

The show stars Richard Gadd as a version of himself, Donny, with the character largely based on his own experiences of being stalked and the toll it took on his relationships and career.

When quizzed by Morgan if she had watched the show Harvey said: “Not at all. I have heard about the court scene, about the jail sentences.”

She added: “I haven’t watched any of it... I think I’d be sick. It’s taken over enough of my life. I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic.

“Some of the death threats have been really terrible online, people phoning me up. It has been absolutely horrendous.”

She also alleged that Gadd had “extreme psychiatric problems” and labelled the show as a “work of fiction”.

Harvey went on to say: “There’s two true facts in that. That his name his Richard Gadd and that he works as a jobbing barman on benefits in the Hawley Arms - and that we met two or three times.”

Jessica Gunning plays Martha, who becomes obsessed with the failing comedian after he gives her a cup of tea, following him home and staking out the pub where he works.

But Harvey denied that is how the pair met and alleged that she was in a pub for a meal and a drink of lemonade and that Gadd interrupted a conversation she was having with another barman.

The series, which the Standard has described as “nail-bitingly tense” and “not for the faint-hearted”, has drawn huge speculation around the real identity of the stalker dramatised in the show.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning star in the Netflix hit show (Ed Miller/Netflix)

The seven-episode series started on April 18 and was viewed 56.5 million times in just 26 days. It has been acclaimed by everyone from Stephen King to Cardi B.

Morgan has been widely criticised on social media for pressing ahead with the interview, which has been dubbed as “completely irresponsible broadcasting” and “trauma porn”.

Viewers of the series have raised concerns about Harvey’s mental health and whether there has been any duty of care towards her.

Jessica Gunning plays stalker Martha who waits outside Donny’s home for days at a time in the series (Ed Miller/Netflix)

Gadd received over 40,000 emails, 740 tweets, 350 hours of voicemail, 100 pages of letters and 45 Facebook messages in the five years after he first handed a woman a cup of tea.

He first turned his experiences into a one-man show Baby Reindeer, a reference to the nickname his stalker gave him.

The show won an award at the Edinburgh Fringe and played in London’s Bush Theatre in 2019, also winning an Olivier award.

It was due to transfer to the West End but never opened due to the coronavirus pandemic.