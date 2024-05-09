Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd says crew shed tears during episode 4 filming

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct.

Baby Reindeer spoilers follow.

Baby Reindeer star and creator Richard Gadd has revealed that the show's crew shed tears while filming episode 4.

The Netflix series, which has become a huge success since its release last month, is based on Gadd's real-life stalking ordeal, and sees the comedian play a fictionalised version of himself as he is stalked by a woman called Martha (Jessica Gunning).

The story also focuses on his trauma of being sexually assaulted years before by a comedy writer called Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), which is explored in the show's fourth episode.

Speaking at a screening of the show at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, Gadd explained that filming the episode was a difficult experience for those on production.

“We did close the set, but I was looking over and you’d see the props guys wiping tears from their eyes as they would be putting the props back how they should be,” he recalled (via Variety).

“The show was based in such a trauma that everyone on set felt at times it was a huge, weighty thing. And it’s why I think everyone had such respect for everything. I was blessed with this amazing team who kind of felt it with me in a lot of ways.”

During the discussion, Gadd also spoke about writing the show, saying that he "never wanted to kind of lie" about his real-life experience.

“I always had to constantly check myself to be like, ‘Does this feel truthful to me to my experience all the way through?’ And if it didn’t, I would have to bring it back,” he added.

Following Baby Reindeer's success, Gadd has opened up about the "unbelievable response" to the series.

"I always believed in the show and I really loved it, and I thought it would maybe sit as maybe a little cult, artistic gem on the Netflix platform," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"But then overnight it was crazy. It felt like I woke up one day and everyone was watching it."

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.



