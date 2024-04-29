“The Bachelor”'s Daisy Kent Is Dating Thor Herbst Following Joey Graziadei Breakup

The Minnesota native made it to the end of the tennis pro's season of 'The Bachelor' before deciding to exit on her own terms

Disney/Richard Middlesworth 'The Bachelor' season 28 contestant Daisy Kent

She didn’t get Joey Graziadei’s final rose, but Daisy Kent has someone special in her life after leaving The Bachelor.

Kent, 25, is dating Thor Herbst, whom she attended college with at San Diego State University, a source confirms to PEOPLE. “It was very recent,” the source says.

Kent confirmed on the April 16 episode of the De-Influenced with Dani Austin podcast that she is dating someone, but the reality star declined to name her new partner.

“Not for the time being,” Kent said.

John Fleenor/Disney Daisy Kent and Bachelor Joey Graziadei at After the Final Rose

The Minnesota native’s new relationship comes after she made it to the final two on Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Kent pulled herself out of the running, though, when she felt like Graziadei, 28, planned to pick Kelsey Anderson over her.

"I first realized when we were at the last rose ceremony when Rachel left and it was me, you and Kelsey together," Kent explained to Graziadei at After the Final Rose on Monday, March 25. "And I just saw you two look at each other and I was like, woah. For the first time I was like, I don't think it's me, and I just remember that and then I was kinda trying to suppress my feelings and put it aside."

Disney/John Fleenor Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent

Kent said she felt “anxious” going into her final date with the tennis pro and eventually decided, “I don't think it’s me.”

Graziadei did propose to Anderson, 26, during the finale, and she accepted.

Fans suspected Kent might be named the next Bachelorette, but while sitting down with host Jesse Palmer at After the Final Rose, the account executive laid out why she didn’t want to step into the role.

"I'm healthy and I'm happy, and I haven't had those two things in a really long time, and so right now, I know it's a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love,” Kent said. “And so, right now, no, I'm not ready, and that's OK. And I'm really proud of myself for realizing that."

John Fleenor/Disney Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent on 'The Bachelor' season 28 finale

Kent, who wears a cochlear implant and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, explained further on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast earlier this month that her health also played a factor in why she didn’t want to be named The Bachelorette.

“I just knew from a health point it would be a lot,” she told Viall, 43, adding that she worried about “not getting enough sleep” and “hurting other people” through the process.

Kent said she thought "really long and hard about all of it," before coming to her decision.

“It’s not that I’m not ready to date, it’s that I wasn’t ready for that specific thing," she explained. "And I think coming off the show and doing the show I didn’t realize how much of kind of a big thing it is, if that makes sense."

ABC ended up naming Jenn Tran, also from Graziadei’s season, as the new Bachelorette. This marks the first time an Asian American woman will hold the title.

The Bachelor is streaming now on Hulu.

