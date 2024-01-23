The Bachelor 2024 – live: Sister contestants among arrivals as Joey Graziadei greets 32 women

The Bachelor is back tonight (Monday, 22 January), with former Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei returning for his second chance at love.

Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s season 20 finale, where he finished in second place.

Season 28 will welcome back host Jesse Palmer, who took over from Chris Harrison in 2021 after he was fired due to controversial comments he made in an Extra interview.

The new season – which will see 32 women entering the Bachelor mansion, all competing for roses and, ultimately, Joey’s heart – comes off the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off. In that series, the franchises’ first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, found his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the knot on live television.

US viewers will be able to tune into the premiere episode of The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 5pm PT/8pm ET tonight.

The Bachelor season 28 premiere

When and how to watch season 28 starring Joey Graziadei

Who is the host of The Bachelor season 28?

Meet The Bachelor contestants vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

Everything we know about Joey Graziadei

01:57 , Tom Murray

Some Golden Bachelor fans have pointed out that the beef with Jess announcing her kiss was very similar to Kathy facing off with Theresa.

Real bold announcing the smoochy smooch to the whole room girl yikes #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/AxF1JGbBNG — Let's Chat Bachelor (@bach_chat) January 23, 2024

Jess gets the first kiss of the series

01:53 , Tom Murray

Southern belle Jess just landed the first kiss of the series. Say what you want about these contestants – they’re not here to waste time!

Some of the other women are not too happy about her sharing the news with the group, though. Awkward!

Story continues

Reminder: Who are the contestants?

01:49 , Tom Murray

We rattled through those 32 introductions. Need a reminder on who’s here? The Independent has put together this guide to the contestants fighting for Joey’s heart.

Meet The Bachelor contestants vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

Best reactions to The Bachelor sisters

01:41 , Tom Murray

Some great memes and reactions are already rolling in about our sister contestants. Here are some of the best:

Sisters is already weird but SECRET sisters is crazy #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hFNQfsJO7F — annemarie✨ (@annienavar) January 23, 2024

I just KNOW one of those sisters is going to make it, and the hometown is going to be so awkward. #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/iW78dJlWwM — darby 🫶🏻 (@darbyholt23) January 23, 2024

Sisters Allison and Lauren competing for the same man.#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sLu5hf9xDH — Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) January 23, 2024

Allison and Lauren: we’re not gonna tell Joey we’re sisters



Allison and Lauren: #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/PAYC4oyCi3 — Erin M (@erinmurray16) January 23, 2024

Meet the sisters

01:28 , Tom Murray

We just met our sister contestants, Allison and Lauren. In a move that is sure to end well, they’ve decided to keep their familial connection a secret from Joey and their fellow contestants. What could go wrong?

01:25 , Inga Parkel

Given that there are 32 women, there’s no way that they could give each of them equal airtime. So sorry to all the women who were quickly rushed through their entrances, it’s likely that they will not be staying for very long.

01:20 , Inga Parkel

A cute Friends reference from Chandler to Joey: “I will always be there for you.” Any Friends fans in the house?

Chandler on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

01:19 , Inga Parkel

Autumn had a great entrance, throwing out the leaves as her signature move. When she asked Joey what his favourite season was, and he answered spring or summer, it could’ve been awkward. But she handled it very smoothly: “Well, maybe you’ll learn to fall in love with autumn.”

Autumn on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

01:17 , Inga Parkel

Erika and Joey already share a first dance! The 25-year-old Latina brought out her boom box and made the first fun first impression.

Erika on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Another Canadian

01:13 , Inga Parkel

The Canadians are showing up in numbers tonight! Maria says she still lives in Canada, so Joey better be ready to consider moving up North.

Also, why did they blur the Canadian flag? Anybody know?

Maria on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Rachel from Hawaii

01:11 , Inga Parkel

Rachel from Honolulu really wants to make a good first impression. She definitely learnt you can’t show up empty-handed. She gifted Joey something from her home state of Hawaii.

Rachel on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

Let’s meet Lexi

01:09 , Inga Parkel

The first woman to step out of tonight’s limo is Lexi – a Canadian transplant living in Atlanta, Georgia.

“When I found out Joey was The Bachelor, I had full body chills,” she says.

Lexi on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

01:06 , Inga Parkel

After the heartbreak with Charity, Joey moved back to Philadelphia to be closer to family. We love a family man.

01:02 , Inga Parkel

Oh poor Joey... they’ve got to show where he’s coming from to show where he’s going. And, of course, you can’t show a sad scene without a Billie Eilish soundtrack.

00:58 , Inga Parkel

Minutes away! Don’t be that friend.

When my friends are late to #TheBachelor Viewing Party pic.twitter.com/UJtDTgZ7H4 — Digital By Rachel (@DigitalByRachel) January 23, 2024

00:53 , Inga Parkel

Fans are already predicting who they think will win Joey’s heart and who will stir up trouble in the Bachelor mansion?!

My final three #TheBachelor picks PLUS my guess on who’s going to do some crazy shit when she gets out the limo pic.twitter.com/8nPjXfWnwg — America (@A_dawg956) January 23, 2024

00:48 , Inga Parkel

We’re only 10 minutes away before we get to watch a looong string of funny, inevitably awkward, unique and hopefully entertaining first impressions. Who’s ready?

What are Joey’s stats?

00:00 , Inga Parkel

For all of those who want quick, surface-level insight into Joey, here is a TLDR version:

Height: 5’11

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Age: 28

Living: Hawaii, originally from Pennsylvania

Siblings: Two sisters, Carly and Eleanor

Joey Graziadei (Disney)

Dotun promotes Joey’s new season on Instagram

Monday 22 January 2024 23:00 , Inga Parkel

There are no bad feelings between Dotun and Joey, despite Joey losing to Dotun in the season finale of The Bachelorette.

In fact, Dotun promoted Joey’s new season on Instagram last night, writing: “Y’all don’t forget to catch my guy @joeygraziadei begin his journey to love tmrw as the rest of us fade into obscurity.”

Who did Joey Graziadei lose to on The Bachelorette?

Monday 22 January 2024 22:00 , Inga Parkel

In the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette, which debuted last August, Joey lost to Dotun Olubeko, who ended up winning over the heart of Charity Lawson.

Who won last year’s season of The Bachelor?

Monday 22 January 2024 21:00 , Inga Parkel

Last year’s season 27, saw Kaity Biggar win over the heart of then-26-year-old Zach Shallcross an Oracle sales executive from Anaheim Hills, California. They have since got engaged and recently moved in together in Austin, Texas.

Monday 22 January 2024 20:00 , Inga Parkel

Little teaser vid posted by Bachelor Nation! Meet this year’s star: Joey Graziadei

Let the journey begin. #TheBachelor premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/2ah0v0dsox — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) January 22, 2024

Monday 22 January 2024 19:49 , Inga Parkel

Who’s ready?

Happy Joey is #TheBachelor day to all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/eQcS9jODjZ — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) January 22, 2024

Why did Jesse Palmer take over for Chris Harrison?

Monday 22 January 2024 19:00 , Inga Parkel

Former 2004 Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer returns as the host of season 28, after having rejoined the franchise in 2021. Palmer took over hosting duties from longtime host Chris Harrison, who was fired from the show after he made controversial comments in an Extra interview.

Read more:

Jesse Palmer ‘The Bachelor’ host (Disney)

America’s hit dating show is returning soon with another group of women competing for the heart of a bachelor

Meet The Bachelor contestants vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart

Monday 22 January 2024 18:30 , Inga Parkel

Who are the 32 women vying for Joey’s heart? Find the full roster below:

Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

This instalment of ABC’s hugely popular reality dating series will see 32 women competing for the heart of one man

Monday 22 January 2024 18:00 , Inga Parkel

Nearly half a year after Joey Graziadei placed second on season 20 of The Bachelorette, he returns as the star of The Bachelor season 28.

Read more about the 28-year-old tennis teaching professional here:

Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor' (Disney)

‘The Bachelorette’ fan-favourite Joey Graziadei returns as season 28’s bachelor

Monday 22 January 2024 17:31 , Inga Parkel

Welcome to The Independent’s inaugural The Bachelor liveblog. We’ll be watching the season 28 premiere of the show and bringing you updates, reactions and all the biggest talking points. So stay tuned and follow along!