“Bachelorette” Alum Desiree Hartsock Siegfried Reveals She Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3: 'Something's Brewing'

The reality star and husband Chris Siegfried are already parents to sons Asher Wrigley, 7, and Zander Cruz, 5

Instagram/desireesiegfried

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried is pregnant!

The Bachelorette alum, 37, revealed that she and husband Chris Siegfried, whom she met and got engaged to during her Bachelorette season, are expecting their third baby in a post on Instagram on Saturday, May 4.

In a video shared, the expectant mother could be seen taking a sip from a white coffee cup and smiling at the camera before slowly panning the camera down to show her growing baby bump.

“Something's brewing.. & it's not my coffee. 🥰,” Desiree quipped in the caption of her post. “Baby #3 coming this November 👶🏼.”

Related: Pregnant Desiree Hartsock Siegfried Is Worried Her Son Asher Might Be 'Upset' Over New Baby

Desiree and Chris previously welcomed sons Asher Wrigley, 7, and Zander Cruz, 5, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The reality star previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her husband had been a big support for her during her first pregnancy.

“Chris has been awesome,” Desiree said at the time. “I wasn’t sure if he’d be nervous or anxious, but he’s so great. He’s really understanding. I’m so lucky.”

Instagram/desireesiegfried Desiree Hartsock Siegfried shares photo of her newest baby bump.

Related: Desiree Hartsock Marries Chris Siegfried

The Bachelor nation couple got engaged on the finale of The Bachelorette’s ninth season in 2013, and later wed in January 2015.

Earlier this year, Desiree posted a sweet anniversary tribute to her husband on social media.

In the post, she shared “snippets” of them getting ready for their wedding day and some behind-the-scenes shots of the pair taking photos with a sunset background.

Desiree also shared romantic images of the pair gazing lovingly at each other during their first dance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“N I N E years ago today my life changed forever! ❤️,” she wrote in her caption. “I walked down the aisle to my forever! It's been almost a decade of life lessons, growth, hills and valleys but if there's one thing for certain, I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else.”

“With each passing year our love grows stronger, more vulnerable, and even more tightly intertwined. Always falling forward @chrisrsiegfried ❤️ I love you,” Desiree added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.