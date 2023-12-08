Rain or snow? Quebec’s weekend forecast hinges on tiny changes

Fresh off of a formidable snowstorm that tied as Montreal’s earliest 30+ cm snowstorm on record, we’re watching the progress of multiple weekend systems that could bring more wintry weather to Quebec in the days ahead.

Quebec Sunday potential storm track Dec 7 2023

An Alberta clipper will bring snow to northern and western Quebec through Friday. Another, milder low-pressure system will bring rainfall to Quebec through Saturday.

But it’s a third storm developing south of the border that’s cause for concern, and it’s one that folks across Quebec will have to watch heading into the weekend.

We’ll see a strong storm develop over the northeastern U.S. by the end of the weekend, accompanied by a fine line between cold air to the north and warmer, Gulf-moistened air to the south. This dividing line will push milder temperatures across much of southern Quebec on Sunday, accompanied by heavy rainfall—at least to start.

Quebec Sunday rain forecast Dec 7 2023

Forecasters are closely watching the potential for colder air to move in and flip precipitation to snow as the storm retreats east. This poses a threat for significant snowfall over the Laurentians—which are already dealing with a potential dike failure—and possibly moving along the St. Lawrence to impact Montreal by Monday. However, there is high uncertainty at this time as to where that heavy snow line will set up as computer model guidance struggles to pin down the storm’s ultimate track.

Quebec Monday snow forecast Dec 7 2023

Residents should prepare for a soggy end of the weekend, and winter travel late Sunday and into Monday morning.

Continue checking back through the day Friday as forecasters work to nail down the track and eventual impacts of this late-weekend system.

