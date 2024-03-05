He’s back: Harrison Ford’s 2024 Wichita visit commences with a steak dinner

Harrison Ford had a busy 2023 — what with the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in theaters and of the hilariously heartwarming comedy “Shrinking,” in which he plays a snarky therapist, on Apple TV.

What better way to unwind than with a quick trip to his favorite town on the prairie?

Yes, Wichita, Harrison Ford is back in town.

On Monday evening, he dined at Scotch & Sirloin, the upscale steakhouse at 5325 E. Kellogg that’s owned by Mike Issa.

Ford, an avid pilot, has traditionally come to Wichita in February or March to have his airplane serviced. When he arrives, he tends to visit his favorite restaurants and is always spotted by excited fans.

On Monday, the 81-year-old star sat at Scotch & Sirloin’s bar, enjoying a steak and a nice bottle of wine with a friend, Issa said. Ford waved to customers on the way out and complimented Issa on the upgrades he’s made to the restaurant. He also praised the food and service, Issa said.

Ford also told Issa that he’d visited “The Scotch” many times over the years, but Issa and his staff did not want to bother Ford for a photo. Still, it was a memorable evening.

“He is very sweet and humble and has a good sense of humor,” Issa said.

Derek Sorrells, the owner of several businesses in town including Papa’s General Store, Just a Sip and The Arcade, happened to be dining at the Scotch & Sirloin bar Monday night with his daughter, Kylee.

The pair sat directly next to Ford and made small talk with him. He seemed interested in the fact that Kylee was running in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society “Visionaries of the Year” campaign, and he commented on the size of Derek Sorrell’s prime rib.

“I spoke with Han Solo,” Sorrells said, adding that Ford was “very kind.”

Ford is likely to be in town for two or three days, based on his past visits, and he’ll probably dine out several more times. It’s one of his favorite past times when he’s in town.

If you happen to spot Ford during his 2024 visit to Wichita, we’d love to hear about it. Just send an email at dneil@wichitaeagle.com

We’re not trying to bother the man — and in fact, Wichitans over the years seem to have for the most part treated Ford with respect.

But it’s always fun to find out what Han Solo chooses to do when set loose in the place we call home.