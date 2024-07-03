Bad Sisters star Duff to return to London stage

Anne-Marie Duff is known for roles in Sex Education, Bad Sisters and The Salisbury Poisonings [Getty Images]

Sex Education star Anne-Marie Duff is returning to the London stage for a new production of 1930s play The Little Foxes.

The actress won a Bafta TV Award last year for her performance in Apple TV series Bad Sisters, and has also appeared in His Dark Materials and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Later this year, Duff will appear at the Young Vic theatre in a new adaptation of The Little Foxes, directed by Oliver Award winner Lyndsey Turner.

Duff told BBC News it was "a joy to return to the Young Vic stage and bring Lillian Hellman’s classic play to life".

First performed in 1939, The Little Foxes is set in a small town in Alabama in the early 20th Century.

It focuses on the greed and ambition of Regina Giddens, a Southern woman who goes to great efforts to gain as much wealth and power as she can, including by blackmailing her brothers.

The new production will play at the Young Vic from 4 December until 8 Feb 2025.

In a statement, Duff told BBC News: "The Little Foxes is a formidable play by a formidable writer - I couldn’t put it down.

"It’s a searing drama about corruption, betrayal and the relentless pursuit of power. At the heart of it is Regina, a charismatic yet ruthless character who, when the reins are unleashed, goes full force to take matters into her own hands."

A film version of The Little Foxes, which Hellman adapted for the screen herself, was released in 1941 and starred Bette Davis.

Duff is a veteran TV actress, well known for playing Fiona Gallagher in Channel 4's mid-noughties drama Shameless.

More recently, she has played Erin Wiley in Sex Education and appeared in The Salisbury Poisonings as public health director Tracy Daszkiewicz.

She won the best supporting actress Bafta last year, for her role as Grace in Sharon Horgan's hit drama Bad Sisters.

Duff's film credits include Notes on a Scandal, On Chesil Beach and Before I Go To Sleep. She has previously performed at the Young Vic in productions of The Daughter in Law and The Soldier's Fortune.