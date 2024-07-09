Bake Off: The Professionals crowns 2024 winners

Bake Off: The Professionals spoilers follow.

Bake Off: The Professionals has announced the winners of the 2024 season.

The Great British Bake Off spin-off series, which sees teams of professional pastry chefs compete against each other, wrapped up its ninth season last night (July 8).

The finale saw the three final teams – Gerol and Michael, Tanuj and Narayan, and Bharat and John – battle it out by making an afternoon tea display and banquet celebrating Britain.

However, in the end Tanuj and Narayan were named the winners, taking it home for The Intercontinental London at The O2.

Speaking after the announcement, Tanuj declared: "We did it, we did it, I can’t believe it but we did it!

"You can see on my face, the tears and the smiles and I am just so happy to see my mum and dad standing there and being so proud of me. That's why I was so emotional when they announced our names, it is literally our dream come true!"

"I am delighted for TJ and Narayan they have been the most consistent team and the level of their work and experience has been the greatest," said judge Benoit Blin.

Fellow judge Cherish Finden added: "Oh my goodness, I can't tell you how proud I am. They impressed me from day one and each week they come back stronger and stronger. Wow!"

Tanuj later admitted that the moment they heard their names announced was "quite emotional", with the whole room "a bit teary".

"Me and Narayan were in tears, but they were happy tears as we had put so much hard work into this. For us, we were a bit exhausted but it was an immensely proud moment," he added (via Radio Times).

"We had a kind of strategy that we would divide the workload between us so we could complete each challenge and I guess it worked in our favour. So there was a bit of planning and I would say quite a bit more than we would do in our normal day work."

Tanuj explained that he and Narayan "got along so well from the day we met" and "always want to throw ideas at each other and we just clicked."

"We were good friends but since this competition he has become more of a brother."

Bake Off: The Professionals airs on Channel 4. The Great British Bake Off and its spin-off Bake Off: An Extra Slice both air on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix.

