Baltimore seeks to keep Dali crew from leaving US

Lawyers for the city of Baltimore have asked a federal judge to prevent the crew of a cargo ship that struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge from leaving the US.

In a petition sent to a judge on Tuesday, the city argues that allowing the foreign crew of the Dali to leave the country could interfere with two investigations being led by the FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The sailors, who are from India and Sri Lanka, have been trapped aboard the ship since it hit the bridge on 26 March, killing six construction workers on the bridge.

According to court documents, the city learned on Tuesday from the ship's owners that eight of the sailors were planning to leave the US as early as Thursday.

Lawyers for the city and another party filing suit against the ship owners are asking the judge to convene an emergency hearing to decide the issue.

“The crew consists entirely of foreign nationals who, of course, have critical knowledge and information about the events giving rise to this litigation,” wrote Adam Levitt, a lawyer for the city of Baltimore.

“If they are permitted to leave the United States, Claimants may never have the opportunity to question or depose them."

The petition asks that the crew be forced to remain in the US until further action by the court, and that the ship's lawyers guarantee that they will cooperate with investigators.

The sailors have been questioned by the FBI, which does not object to their departure, according to court documents.

The US Coast Guard gave permission for the eight men to leave the US, according to emails from their lawyers that were seen by the Baltimore Sun newspaper.

The emails list other crew members who are being asked to remain in the US.

According to the Sun, a lawyer for the men advised them to invoke their right against self-incrimination - also known as the right to remain silent.

Union officials in contact with the men said last month that "morale has understandably dipped" on board the ship.

The 948ft (289m) ship was towed away last month and is now at the Seagirt Marine Terminal, which is a container terminal in Baltimore.

Last week, the shipping channel outside of Baltimore that was blocked by the crash was re-opened after 11 weeks of closure.