A banh mi chain expanding all over the country is opening a location in Charlotte, too

A location of Paris Banh Mi, a Vietnamese food chain rapidly spreading across the country, is bringing its banh mi sandwiches to Charlotte.

You can expect banh mi flavors such as grilled pork and pate, along with a vegetarian version and other twists. Along with the traditional French baguette, you can also get the sandwiches on a croissant or brioche burger bun.

French patisserie items such as tarts, cheesecakes and tiramisu, croissants and other pastries are also on the menu. Boba drinks and other specialty teas and slushes can complement your meal.

Paris Banh Mi Cafe Bakery was founded by Hien Tran, who grew up in Paris, and France and Doan Nguyen, who owned a chain of bakeries in Vietnam. The first store opened in Orlando, Florida, and has spread coast to coast.

In all, 38 locations of Paris Banh Mi are now open, and 11 other restaurants are listed as “coming soon.” Other North Carolina restaurants on the way include locations in Greensboro, and Cary. One is already open in Jacksonville.

A representative at Paris Banh Mi indicated the Charlotte location won’t be open anytime soon, however.

“It’s not going to be shortly,” he told CharlotteFive on Tuesday. “I don’t know, we don’t have any date.”

We’ve reached out to the owner of the Charlotte location, so watch this space for updates.

Location: Charlotte NC

Menu

Cuisine: Vietnamese, banh mi

Instagram: @parisbanhmi_charlotte