Barbie's Ryan Gosling on whether he'll sing 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling has addressed whether or not he'll perform Barbie's song 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars this year.

Many are predicting that the song will receive a nomination for Best Original Song at the award show, since the Grammys and the Golden Globe Awards have already given it nods.

Traditionally, the performer of each nominated track gets to sing it on the Oscars stage — but Gosling has admitted to W Magazine that the Academy producers haven't yet invited him.

"Well, I haven’t been invited," he said. "And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Gosling only poked fun when asked about his dream karaoke song, joking that he "only sing[s] at the Oscars".

He then revealed: "Ken's would be like [singing] 'I did my best. But I guess my best wasn't good enough…' It's James Ingram, 'Just Once.' I went a little Aaron Neville. I always get my Nevilles and Ingrams confused."

If 'I'm Just Ken' does get nominated for an Oscar, it won't be the first time Gosling has to decide whether or not to perform at the ceremony.

Back in 2017, he handed off performing duties to his La La Land co-star John Legend for the film's song 'City of Stars' on the night it won the Best Original Song Award.

The actor most recently released a special festive remix of the Barbie hit song, this time calling it 'I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)'.

