Bark in the Park returns for sixth year

Strathmore’s annual Bark in the Park returned for its sixth annual iteration, continuing its trend of growth, seeing more people and their dogs coming out to participate.

The event, as it has been previously, was hosted by Debbie Mitzner, who was as excited as ever to bring Bark in the Park back for another year.

“This is year six, it gets bigger and better every year; we had lots of vendors, it was a free event, lots of different dogs this year – we had a food truck, we had a play area for dogs to have a run in, (and) people got some free giveaways,” she said. “We felt really good about the turnout – there was no wind, no rain, it was a really good day for people to be out here with their families and dogs.”

Mitzner explained the event started out much smaller than what it is today. As some people in the community are dog owners and do not have children, this is their family event of the year

As Bark in the Park has grown, the event has expanded to include a market consisting of local vendors; rescue dogs are present and up for adoption, and food trucks have begun to stop by.

Mitzner estimated the event is approximately four times larger now than when it debuted six years ago.

“There are no fees or tickets at all, we just want to give back to the community … we had a lady come by to clip nails, we usually have one of the vet clinics here for advice, but they were unable to attend (the event),” she said. “We re-book the people this year for the next date next year, and anyone is welcome to hook onto our event and start enjoying this.”

The inspiration for Bark in the Park originally stemmed from a similar event which took place in Calgary that had inspired Mitzner.

As per in previous years, Bark in the Park took place simultaneously with other events occurring around the perimeter of Kinsmen Lake, further encouraging more and more families to come out and participate.

“I love to see members of the public coming out for a free event because people are struggling, costs are getting high for everything, and so it works out well, people of all ages come out here,” said Mitzner.

Bark in the Park ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and included a “cutest dog contest” for those who wished to register their furry friends to try and bring home some prizes.

