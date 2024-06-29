Woman injured in XL bully street attack

Two men were arrested after the dog attack in Eccles [JMG Press]

A woman has been injured in an attack by an XL bully in the street, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said they received "several reports" that a dog was "dangerously out of control" and attacking people on Gladstone Road, Eccles, at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

The force said local officers and members of the public "were unable to regain control of the dog” and it was "destroyed at the scene" after specialist officers were unable to restrain it.

A representative added that the woman was "still receiving treatment for her injuries", while two men were arrested for confronting officers.

XL bullies became subject to strict ownership rules earlier in the year, which require the breed to be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

The force representative said after "local officers and the public" were unable to regain control of the dog, the "risk and harm it was causing as a banned breed" meant it had to be "destroyed at the scene as the last possible option".

"We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe," they said.

They added that officers were working on establishing who owned the dog.

