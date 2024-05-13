Bathurst region needs hundreds of new housing units to match population growth

Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain says she will continue to call for more student housing developments in the city. A 'misunderstanding' likely contributed to the concerns residents raised about a recent proposal, she says. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News - image credit)

On a hilltop campus overlooking Chaleur Bay, hundreds of international students are filling classrooms at the Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick, bringing a boost to the Bathurst region after decades of population decline.

For the first time since the 1980s, the small northern New Brunswick city is seeing an influx of new residents. It's a change driven by immigration, new health-care workers and students from around the world.

Pierre Zundel, the college's president, says there are plans for a $150-million expansion to welcome even more students. But he warns the progress on his campus could soon come to a halt if students keep struggling to find a place to live.

"We cannot grow if the housing market does not grow. It is our limiting factor in Bathurst right now," he said.

Pierre Zundel, president of Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick, said housing is the limiting factor restricting the school from continuing to increase its enrolment of international students. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News)

As an area with limited rentals, the community of about 12,000 people is facing an emerging housing shortage.

A new study from the Chaleur Regional Service Commission shows that Bathurst will need 330 new housing units within the next two years to keep up with population growth. The report also found a need for 178 new units in surrounding communities by 2026.

But building that housing — and doing it fast — is proving to be a challenge. The data on the shortage of units comes after a proposal for new student housing units was defeated by city council.

'Vacancies are low, prices are high'

Shirley de Silva, director of economic development and tourism with Imagine Chaleur, who commissioned the study, said there has been a recent increase in immigration and interprovincial migration during the pandemic.

"Right now vacancies are low, prices are high and the availability of new housing or housing units is very low. This is openly observed in the community and this is what encouraged us to go out and get some actual accurate numbers," she said.

Mayor Kim Chamberlain said immigration to the area has increased substantially in recent years. She said the Vitalité Health Network is also hiring new employees.

"I was just there this morning, at the multicultural association, and the staff there just can't keep up with work permits," she said.

The Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick in Bathurst currently has about 400 international students and has plans to expand its campus. While it will be building a residence, the majority of students will still need to be housed off campus. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News)

The housing report identified a skill gap in the area, with an aging population retiring and new workers being recruited from outside the region. The median age for the city is 53.6, according to census data included in the study.

De Silva said the study shows the demand in Bathurst should stabilize to 50 new units per year in 2026, if the region can build enough units in the next two years. Surrounding communities in the Chaleur region will need about 30 units per year at that point.

"We want our municipalities to be able to supply the right housing for the needs of those that are moving into our community," she said.

The city is working to roll out developer incentives through the federal government's housing acceleration fund. It's also making changes to the permit process to reduce red tape in getting new projects approved.

Student housing facing opposition

At the Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick, the campus has seen a major shift in the proportion of international students.

Zundel said traditionally students have come from the region and lived at home or with family members. But now about half of the student population is international.

"Every single one of them needs a place to stay," he said.

As part of the college's expansion, housing will also be constructed. But that is only expected to house a small portion of the student population.

Private developers proposed turning this vacant government building into a student residence. But rezoning for the project was voted down by Bathurst city council after neighbours spoke out against the idea. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC News)

The effort to build affordable student housing off campus has been met with pushback.

In late February, two developers proposed turning a vacant government building into 32 units of student housing.

The project required rezoning, but council defeated the change after a dozen residents objected to the plan. They raised concerns the building would be poorly monitored, disrupt quality of life and decrease property values.

Chamberlain said she's been calling for more student housing and the vote was disappointing. She said those who were opposed might have been "misinformed" about the project and better communication could have helped.

"I truly believe that the next development will go through," she said.