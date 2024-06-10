BBC acquires "tense" Australian mystery thriller

BBC will bring a new mystery thriller to its audiences, titled High Country.

The "tense" eight-episode series from Australia is inspired by real events and the story sees five people vanish in the wilderness.

Detective Andie Whitford is transferred to the Victorian High Country and through an "edge-of-the-seat, high-stakes investigation", discovers an intricate web of "murder, deceit and revenge".

Narelle Portanier/Curio/Sony Pictures Television - BBC

High Country stars The Proposition's Leah Purcell, Game of Thrones actor Ian McElhinney, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Sara Wiseman, and Mystery Road star Aaron Pedersen.

BBC's head of programme acquisition Sue Deeks said in a statement: "With its eerie setting and tense atmosphere, High Country is a gripping new take on Australian rural noir".

The show was created by Wentworth writer Marcia Gardner and originally aired on Showcase and streaming service Binge.

Narelle Portanier/Curio/Sony Pictures Television - BBC

News of High Country's acquisition comes after the BBC recently acquired the suspense drama Apples Never Fall, starring Jurassic Park favourite Sam Neill, Nyad's Annette Bening and The White Lotus's Jake Lacy.

"Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives," an official synopsis reads.

"While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing."

When Joy disappears, though, their kids are "forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage" as dark secrets start to surface.

High Country is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.



