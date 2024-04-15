BBC confirms replacement for Steve Wright's Radio 2 show

Mark Goodier will take over Steve Wright’s Pick of the Pops (BBC/Sarah Louise Bennett)

BBC Radio 2 has confirmed who will be taking over Pick of the Pops following the death of popular presenter Steve Wright.

Veteran broadcaster Mark Goodier, 62, will now helm the show each Saturday afternoon from July, picking up where Wright left off. He will count down two charts from two different weeks from the past seven decades on the show.

Speaking about his appointment, Goodier said: “It’s an honour to host the iconic Pick of the Pops, although I wish it were in happier circumstances as I was friends with Steve for almost 40 years.

“I can’t wait to reminisce with Radio 2 listeners as we revisit two years in their lives, playing some of the best records ever made.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said: “Mark is a brilliant broadcaster with a particular passion for chart countdowns, so I’m delighted he’s making a welcome return to Radio 2 in the prestigious Pick of the Pops slot, to complete our new weekend presenting line-up following the loss of our friend and colleague, Steve.

Steve Wright Wright was the long-time host of the Pick of the Pops show on BBC Radio 2 (PA Wire)

“I would also like to thank Gary Davies for presenting Pick of the Pops across these past weeks, in addition to hosting the weekly, must-listen edition of his Sounds of the 80s show each Saturday night.”

Goodier has been broadcasting since the 1970s, getting his start as a mobile DJ before landing a job as a presenter at a local radio station in Edinburgh.

Since then, he has become a mainstay on BBC radio, presenting the UK Top 40 on BBC Radio 1 from 1990 to 1992 and 1995 to 2002. Mark has also made appearances on Radio 2 since 2001.

In a further shake-up, the station also recently announced that Paddy McGuinness will host a new Sunday show from 11am to 1pm from June with Michael Ball set to takeover Wright’s old time slot with a new Sunday Love Songs show from 9am to 11am.

Wright died “unexpectedly” aged 69 in February.