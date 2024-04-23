BBC South Today news programme highlights carbon use

The outside broadcast is being powered by a hydrogen generator [BBC]

Regional television news programme BBC South Today will broadcast a special edition with a focus reducing its own carbon footprint.

The programme's outside broadcast segment will be powered by a hydrogen, rather than diesel, generator.

It will also feature reports on lifestyle choices that individuals can make to lessen carbon emissions.

The programme's production methods were awarded Albert certification for sustainability.

The BAFTA-run scheme offers a carbon calculator used by broadcasters and media organisations, including the BBC, in a bid to help the industry tackle climate change.

South Today had already taken steps to improve its impact on the environment - including using rechargeable batteries for items such as radio microphones and presenter talkback units.

Reporters for Tuesday's Earth Week special have been allocated stories closest to where they lived.

Staff have travelled by bike, foot or used Electric Vehicles (EVs), and some production staff have been able to work from home, reducing carbon emissions from vehicles.

The programme will feature an overview of the issues surrounding climate change, as well as offering ideas on simple, inexpensive changes individuals can make in their everyday lives.

Reporter Jon Cuthill is among the BBC staff taking to two wheels to help cut carbon emissions [BBC]

For the live transmission at 18:30 BST, the main studio at BBC Broadcasting House in Southampton will be switched off, along with much of the broadcast gallery.

Instead a satellite truck and a support van will provide the majority of the technical facilities used to broadcast the programme - instead of using an electricity-sapping video server, reports will be played off a laptop.

The only waste emission from the hydrogen generator the programme will use is water. While hydrogen itself is considered a clean fuel, the process of making it usable also requires energy.

'Food for thought'

This energy can either use renewable sources like wind, water or solar, known as green hydrogen, or natural gas, with the resulting carbon emissions captured and stored underground, known as blue hydrogen.

The Albert certification score for the special broadcast worked out at 83%, compared with a usual score of 76% for a typical South Today programme.

That equates to a 0.06 tonne reduction in carbon emissions.

BBC South operations manager Marcus Gaines said: "The logistics of making this all happen has proved challenging and enlightening.

"From the fine detail of ensuring camera crews and reporters get to their locations in the most sustainable way, to working out how much energy the studio typically uses.

"It really has proved food for thought on how we can reduce our carbon impact."

South Today on BBC One on Tuesday at 18:30 or on BBC iPlayer.

