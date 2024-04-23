BBC South Today news programme highlights carbon use

BBC
·2 min read
Hydrogen generator
The outside broadcast is being powered by a hydrogen generator [BBC]

Regional television news programme BBC South Today will broadcast a special edition with a focus reducing its own carbon footprint.

The programme's outside broadcast segment will be powered by a hydrogen, rather than diesel, generator.

It will also feature reports on lifestyle choices that individuals can make to lessen carbon emissions.

The programme's production methods were awarded Albert certification for sustainability.

The BAFTA-run scheme offers a carbon calculator used by broadcasters and media organisations, including the BBC, in a bid to help the industry tackle climate change.

South Today had already taken steps to improve its impact on the environment - including using rechargeable batteries for items such as radio microphones and presenter talkback units.

Reporters for Tuesday's Earth Week special have been allocated stories closest to where they lived.

Staff have travelled by bike, foot or used Electric Vehicles (EVs), and some production staff have been able to work from home, reducing carbon emissions from vehicles.

The programme will feature an overview of the issues surrounding climate change, as well as offering ideas on simple, inexpensive changes individuals can make in their everyday lives.

Reporter Jon Cuthill
Reporter Jon Cuthill is among the BBC staff taking to two wheels to help cut carbon emissions [BBC]

For the live transmission at 18:30 BST, the main studio at BBC Broadcasting House in Southampton will be switched off, along with much of the broadcast gallery.

Instead a satellite truck and a support van will provide the majority of the technical facilities used to broadcast the programme - instead of using an electricity-sapping video server, reports will be played off a laptop.

The only waste emission from the hydrogen generator the programme will use is water. While hydrogen itself is considered a clean fuel, the process of making it usable also requires energy.

'Food for thought'

This energy can either use renewable sources like wind, water or solar, known as green hydrogen, or natural gas, with the resulting carbon emissions captured and stored underground, known as blue hydrogen.

The Albert certification score for the special broadcast worked out at 83%, compared with a usual score of 76% for a typical South Today programme.

That equates to a 0.06 tonne reduction in carbon emissions.

BBC South operations manager Marcus Gaines said: "The logistics of making this all happen has proved challenging and enlightening.

"From the fine detail of ensuring camera crews and reporters get to their locations in the most sustainable way, to working out how much energy the studio typically uses.

"It really has proved food for thought on how we can reduce our carbon impact."

South Today on BBC One on Tuesday at 18:30 or on BBC iPlayer.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'It's totally disheartening:' cabin owners watch property flood due to broken culvert

    As the rain started to fall toward the end of March, Doug Allen sensed the inevitable.He moved the furniture out of his cabin. The unwanted visitor he had dreaded for years arrived about a week later. "The water was rising one inch per hour on the lake," he said in an interview.The cabin Allen and his family have is on property they bought in North Kemptville, Yarmouth County, in 1988. It is beside Duck Lake.It is a place where they went to swim and kayak, fish and relax. But in recent years the

  • Trail camera catches incredibly rare creature in Indonesia — with her baby. See them

    The critically endangered species lives only in a small portion of Indonesia, wildlife officials said.

  • Huge sea creature washes up on CA coast in first reported death this year, experts say

    “This is the time of year where (the creatures) are headed back to Alaska from Mexico.... And sometimes they die.”

  • Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there

    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there. The 22,000-hectare McIntyre Ranch was founded south of Lethbridge, Alta., in 1894 by William McIntyre and it remained in his family until his son, Billy, died in 1947. A longtime family friend and employee, Ralph Thrall, bought the property after

  • Big temperature swing to test Ontario’s patience this week

    Active weather returns this week with comfortable temperatures interrupted by a sharp winter-like plunge

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Parts of Canada bracing for 25+ cm of April snow this week

    Prepare for multiple rounds of April snowfall this week, as Labrador braces for wintry conditions. This onslaught of snow is expected to blanket the region, potentially leading to hazardous travel conditions and disruptions throughout the week

  • Can this ocean-based carbon plant help save the world? Some scientists are raising red flags

    In Singapore, a new plant will turn CO2 from seawater and air into the same material as seashells, in a process that will also produce “green” hydrogen

  • Stop Buying These 10 Unnecessary Groceries To Save Over $5,000 This Year

    With the cost of everything increasing due to stubborn inflation figures, finding cheaper alternatives for necessities like groceries is more important than ever. This is why we will look at groceries...

  • Automakers hope for a cut as two-way EV charging becomes real

    Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.

  • Search continues for owner of dog rescued from well

    Despite being rescued from a well on 12 April, the RSPCA is still trying to find Badger's owner.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Bird Flu Is Infecting More Mammals. What Does That Mean for Us?

    In her three decades of working with elephant seals, Dr. Marcela Uhart had never seen anything like the scene on the beaches of Argentina’s Valdés Peninsula last October. It was peak breeding season; the beach should have been teeming with harems of fertile females and enormous males battling one another for dominance. Instead, it was “just carcass upon carcass upon carcass,” recalled Uhart, who directs the Latin American wildlife health program at the University of California, Davis. H5N1, one

  • NASA shares new data on Death Valley's rare 'Lake Manly' showing just how deep it got

    New satellite images show that the water depth of the temporary lake ranged from about 3 feet to less than 1.5 feet from February to March.

  • Health-harming heat stress rising in Europe, scientists say

    Europe is increasingly facing bouts of heat so intense that the human body cannot cope, as climate change continues to raise temperatures, the EU's Copernicus climate monitoring service and the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday. In a report on Europe's climate, Copernicus and the WMO noted last year's extreme conditions, including a July heatwave which pushed 41% of southern Europe into strong, very strong or extreme heat stress - the biggest area of Europe under such conditions in any day on record.

  • How to help reduce climate change by what you eat

    This must be no more than 100 characters and in present tense.

  • Ostrich named Karen dies after stealing and eating zoo worker’s keys, Kansas zoo says

    The ostrich reached past a fence to snatch the keys, officials said.

  • NASA to launch solar sail, navigate space using sunlight

    NASA is gearing up for a launch this week that will test a new way to navigate the solar system, using a large sail to catch the sunlight.

  • 'Trees going up like Roman candles' as fire season starts early in B.C., Alberta

    CARIBOO, B.C. — Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke. But as winds picked up that night, the flames became more aggressive. "I could see lots of trees going up like Roman candles.… There was certainly lots of smoke rising from it,” said Langan, who works as an equipment operator at Mount Polley Mine, about 50 kilometres north of Williams Lake. Langan, who says she has li

  • Recognizing International Mother Earth Day through education and action

    April 22 is now recognized around the world as International Mother Earth Day (IMED) and this year marks the third anniversary of the United Nations (UN) designated observance. According to the UN, it’s a day intended to educate humanity on the environmental crisis we face, mobilize political will into action, and celebrate human environmental achievements. The UN recognizes, though, that the planet is in danger for reasons far beyond climate change. In 2021, they determined that what’s needed i