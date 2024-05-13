BBC weather map manipulated; original broadcast didn't show molten rock | Fact check

The claim: Image shows BBC weather map that uses molten rock graphics

An April 25 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood standing in front of a map of the U.K. and Ireland. The graphics on the map look like molten rock.

"BBC have unveiled their new weather map in readiness for temperatures of 14-16 degrees Celsius forecast for the end of next week," reads text included in the post.

The post was shared nearly 3,000 times in less than three weeks.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: Altered

The image does not show an authentic BBC weather map. The molten rock-like graphic was added to the image.

Image shows manipulated image from 2023 weather broadcast

The image in the Facebook post appears to be derived from authentic BBC Weather footage that was posted to X, formerly Twitter, in May 2023. In that footage, Kirkwood is wearing the same blue dress, and the U.K. and Ireland are colored in yellow, orange and red hues as opposed to the molten rock-like graphics.

There are no credible news reports or online clips showing BBC Weather using such a graphic, and no such images can be found on BBC Weather's website.

USA TODAY previously debunked inaccurate claims that a news channel had used weather map graphics to propagandize climate change. In one instance, a German weather broadcast was manipulated to include sirens and fire graphics that weren't part of the original broadcast.

Fact check: Climate science is sound. Satellite timelapse doesn't disprove sea level rise

When reached by USA TODAY, the BBC declined to comment on the record. The Facebook user who posted the image did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters also debunked the altered image.

Our fact-check sources:

BBC Weather, May 31, 2023, X post

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather graphic is altered, doesn't show real BBC map | Fact check