Beckenham: Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after train stabbing

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed on a train in front of horrified passengers.

The British Transport Police were called to Beckenham junction station just before 4pm on Wednesday following reports of a fight on board the train between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station.

A man in his 20s is in a critical but stable condition following the attack and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

A manhunt was launched and on Thursday and the British Transport Police said they had arrested a 19-year-old man and recovered a knife.

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.

"High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public."