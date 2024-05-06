Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos' Full Relationship Timeline Is Literally the Plot of a Hallmark Movie

Bella Hadid is firmly in her horse girl era, and by that I mean she is chilling in Texas wearing spurs and dating a professional cowboy. And not just any professional cowboy. Bella's boyfriend is none other than National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Famer Adan Banuelos.

Note for those of you who don't watch Yellowstone: The NCHA defines cutting as "the act of separating one cow from a herd of cattle. The sport of cutting involves a horse and a rider and a herd of cattle." It's a legit skill!

Meanwhile, Bella's been into horses forever (in a rich Beverly Hills kid way), so it's not shocking that she ended up meeting Adan through their mutual interests. And while these two keep things relatively private, their relationship has gone from secret, to low-key, to actually pretty public over the course of the last several months. So giddy-up for a timeline!

October 17, 2023

Bella and Adan are spotted "packing on some PDA" for the first time by TMZ, which publishes a video of them "kissing, hugging, and holding hands" at Fort Worth stockyards.

January 24, 2024

Bella drops a buncha pics of herself in a competition, including one of her and Adan holding hands. In other words, what we have here is the softest of soft launches.

February 14, 2024

Bella officially declares Adan her Valentine—but keeps things low-key with an Instagram Stories pic.

Also genuinely thought this was a still from a Hallmark cowboy movie about a big city real estate broker who *takes deep breath* arrives in the country to buy a small family farm, but ends up falling for the farmer, saving the farm, and ditching her finance bro fiancé who randomly shows up in the third act. *exhales*

February 16, 2024

Since they're basically public thanks to that Valentine's Day post, Bella posts a buncha cute pics of her and Adan celebrating her birthday back in October. They look so in love that I'm actively jealous/considering moving to Texas to find a cow-person.

Anyway, this same day a source tells Entertainment Tonight that "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy." They add, "Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life. The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom, Yolanda, set them up."

March 8, 2024

Bella's spotted supporting Adan at The American Performance Horseman.

As multiple people note, she looks like she's straight out of a Coyote Ugly remake and might start dancing on a flaming bar at any moment.

Actually, going to make us all watch this:

Anyway, at some point in the night this photo was taken, which I can only assume will be recreated as the cover of an upcoming romance novel:

Say it with me: We are all Yolanda.

March 14, 2024

TMZ reports that Bella has moved to Texas and purchased property. Actually, sorry, the outlet reports that she's "lassoed up property" in a move "spurred" by her relationship with Adan. Apparently, her place is in a rural part of the "Fort Worth area." Noted!

April 8, 2024

Bella goes all out for Adan's bday and posts a seriously cute tribute to her cowboy boyfriend in a series of Instagram Stories, which you can check out in full riiiiight here 👇🏼:

May 5, 2024

Bella drops a cute pic of Adan kissing her at the launch party for her new perfume, Orebella!

That's that on these two, so if you need me I'll be working on a script that's "loosely" based on their relationship.

