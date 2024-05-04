Bella Hadid Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli Corset Dress to New York City Event

On Friday, Bella Hadid left the Bowery Hotel with boyfriend Adan Banuelos in New York City, heading to her Orebella launch event. The model was wearing a stunning green and yellow vintage Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging neckline and flowing skirt. The bust of the gown was cinched in with a structured corset, and both parts of the ensemble were covered in red and black patterned illustrations.

She paired the ensemble with gold sandal heels and wore her hair partly up and away from her face. For her accessories, the runway star had on dangling earrings and several statement rings. Hadid posted some cute videos and photos of herself in her Instagram Stories enjoying a cookie snack in her evening wear.

Instagram

For makeup, she wore a smokey eye, nude lip, and a bronzed complexion with pops up color on her cheeks to create a sun-kissed look.

Banuelos accompanied her wearing blue jeans, a black button down, and a black cowboy hat. He was sporting a pair of blue leather cowboy boots and a brown belt with an oversized gold buckle.

The couple have been public about their relationship since February of this year after the model shared photos on Instagram of them together. Banuelos is the son of Ascencion Banuelos, who was the first Mexican-American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame. In 2017, his son became one of the youngest people to ever be inducted into the NCHA Hall of Fame.

According to TMZ, Hadid recently bought a house in Fort Worth, Texas, to be closer to her partner, who has work that keeps him in the state. They share a passionate interest in horses. Hadid has begun to compete again in official equestrienne events after taking a hiatus to treat her Lyme disease.

