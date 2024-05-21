Ben J. Fortson Jr., an oilman and founder of Kimbell Art Museum with his wife, dies at 91

Benjamin Fortson Jr. built his career in the oil business, but his life was devoted to creating a world-class art museum in the heart of his hometown of Fort Worth.

Fortson died Sunday following a brief illness, the Kimbell Art Museum announced Tuesday. He was 91.

He and his wife of 67 years, Kay, spent years helping to build and create the Kimbell, known as much for its architecture as for its permanent art collection. The Louis I. Kahn-designed building opened in 1972. Fortson also was a driving force in the addition of the Renzo Piano Pavilion, which opened in 2013.

“We will forever remember Ben as a kind and wise leader whose impact on the Kimbell — especially through the building of the Piano Pavilion and his oversight of the Kimbell’s investments and finances for half a century — is incalculable,” said Eric Lee, director of the Kimbell.

Fortson served as executive vice president and chief investment officer of the Kimbell Art Foundation for more 50 years.

Over the years, Fortson did not seek the spotlight for his role in founding the Kimbell. He preferred to give credit to his wife, Kay Kimbell Carter, whom he married in 1957.

She was the niece of art collector Kay Kimbell and his wife, Velma, who had no children of their own. So the Fortsons inherited the vision to build a “museum of the first class” in Fort Worth.

Kay Carter Fortson, left, with her aunt, Velma Kimbell, holding a painting that would be part of the future Kimbell Art Museum, photographed on Nov. 10, 1964.

Fortson was born in Fort Worth on June 9, 1932. He spent two years at Choate School in Connecticut before graduating from Paschall High School and TCU, where he would later serve as a trustee.

Fortson’s interest in the oil business began when he accompanied his father to a derrick when he was 4 years old.

He established the Fortson Oil Co. in the early 1960s and drilled wells throughout the United States. His word was a handshake, as he felt that was as strong as a written contract.

But art and his family were the highlights in his life.

“Ben Fortson leaves an indelible mark on Fort Worth,” said Dee Kelly Jr., a partner of Fort Worth law firm Kelly Hart. “He was a pillar of the arts community, a successful businessman, and a friend to everyone.”

Fortson is survived by his wife, Kay; daughters Kimbell Wynne (Mitch), Karen Fortson Davis, and Lisa Burton (Bill); former daughter-in-law Lisa Fortson Myers; grandchildren Lisa Alcorn (Peter), Christopher Burton, David Burton, Michael Burton, Katherine Davis, Paul Davis, Ben Fortson IV, Cole Fortson, Hannah Ryon (Kevin), David Wynne (Grace), and John Robert Wynne II (Whitney); four great-grandchildren; niece Kingsbery Baldwin; and nephew Karl Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his son, Ben Fortson III, and his sister, Kay Fortson Baldwin.

A memorial service will be held June 5 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrews Anglican Church, 917 Lamar St.