Two Brothers Dead in West Texas Crash That Injured Mom and Sibling: 'Great Sadness'

Angie Garcia and her son were seriously injured in the crash near Odessa

A West Texas community is mourning two young brothers who died in a car accident last week.

Argen Garcia, 11, was traveling with his mother, Angie, 41, and brothers Aceyn, 13, and Axell, 16, on Tuesday, June 25 when their GMC Acadia was struck by a Chevrolet truck just outside of Odessa, according to Texas DPS and ABC affiliate KMID-TV.

Argen died in the crash, while Axell died from his injuries days later on Sunday, June 30, KMID reported, while the DPS said that Angie and Aceyn suffered serious injuries.

The accident occurred at the intersection of FM 554 and Cottonwood Road in Gardendale, about 15 miles north of Odessa at around 1:15 p.m., per the DPS. The driver of the truck, Elizabeth Lucille Ertel, 61, failed to yield to traffic and hit the SUV driven by Ashley Danielle Hillin, 37.

Both Ertel and Hillin sustained minor injuries.

A GoFundMe started on behalf of the family confirmed Axell’s death on Sunday.

“As you are aware Johnny and Angie’s son Argen passed away in a tragic vehicle accident on Tuesday,” organizer Adolfo Caballero wrote. “It’s with great sadness I share that another one of their sons has succumbed to their injuries and passed away today (6/30/2024). Their only surviving son is showing improvement.”

Angie, who “endured multiple surgeries to repair multiple broken bones” is in stable condition, according to the GoFundMe.

The Garcia boys were interested in boxing, and at Gorilla Heavy Hitters Boxing Gym, they are being remembered as “fun kids” who were “full of energy,” owner Iram Sanchez told NBC affiliate KWES-TV.

“Everywhere we would go they were like the light of the room," Sanchez said. "Just amazing kids. Positive and real respectful kids. You know their parents raised some respectful boys and we were just lucky to be a part of their lives.”



