Sophie Turner Gets Piggyback Ride From Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson During Polo Outing at His Family's Estate

A few days after their public outing, Turner shared photos from the excursion on Instagram and tagged her boyfriend for the first time

SplashNews (L) Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson are loving loud in their latest adorable display of affection.

The Game of Thrones alum, 28, was seen horsing around with the British aristocrat at a polo match at his family's estate in West Sussex, England on Saturday, June 29. While spending time with their friends and family, Pearson gave Turner a piggyback ride during halftime in a photo obtained by PEOPLE.

The actress, who wore a green plaid blouse and blue jeans, accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Pearson also kept things casual and opted for gray shirt, black shorts and a blue baseball hat.

SplashNews (L) Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner

In another photo, the couple could be seen in good spirits as they strolled the grounds holding hands. A few days after their public outing, Turner shared photos from the excursion on Instagram and tagged her boyfriend for the first time.

Turner has been linked to Pearson since November 2023 when they were spotted kissing in Paris, and were later seen arriving at the Rugby World Cup finals together at the Stade de France.

SplashNews (L) Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner

The outing came just two months after Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters, filed for divorce, calling their four-year marriage "irretrievably broken." The pair remain engaged in a legal battle over the custody of their children, with Turner asking a judge to "reactive" the divorce case in March.

In the aftermath of her divorce, Turner told British Vogue she had "the worst few days of [her] life" as she was on set for her new ITV series, Joan, and was being bombarded.

"There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it," she admitted. "I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't.' And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for."

Turner now feels like she can "do anything," she said, and is looking forward to her thirties.

"I'm quite excited, because I feel like the world is my oyster, and I get to share it with my kids."



Read the original article on People.