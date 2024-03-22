Benedict Cumberbatch's new Netflix series Eric confirms release date

Benedict Cumberbatch's new Netflix show Eric has landed a release date.

The upcoming series sees the actor play puppeteer Vincent Sullivan, who works on America's biggest children's show, though his life begins to unravel when his son Edgar goes missing.

The streamer has now confirmed that Eric will premiere on the platform on May 30, and has also released a new look at the series with a poster.

The synopsis reads: "Set in 1980s New York, Eric is an emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school."

Vincent subsequently "struggles to cope with the loss of his son", and becomes "increasingly distressed and volatile".

"Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home," it continues.

"As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."

Alongside Cumberbatch, the series will star Transparent's Gaby Hoffman, Ivan Morris Howe, The Walking Dead's Dan Fogler, Ozark's McKinley Belcher III and Da 5 Bloods' Clarke Peters.

This isn’t Cumberbatch's only recent collaboration with Netflix, with the actor appearing in Wes Anderson short The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar last year.

The Roald Dahl adaptation recently won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, netting director Anderson his first ever Academy Award, and debuted to a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eric will premiere on Netflix on May 30.

