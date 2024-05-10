Bernardeschi leads Toronto against New York City FC

New York City FC (4-5-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (6-4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE NYCFC +147, Toronto FC +175, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Federico Bernardeschi leads Toronto into a matchup with New York City FC after a two-goal outing against Dallas.

Toronto is 5-2-1 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 14 goals.

NYCFC is 4-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. NYCFC is 4-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince-Osei Owusu has five goals for Toronto. Tyrese Spicer has two goals over the past 10 games.

Santiago Rodriguez has four goals for NYCFC. Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 6-4-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NYCFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured).

NYCFC: Rio Hope-Gund (injured), Talles Magno (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

