The best celebrities on Paris' couture fashion week front row: Keira Knightley, Serena Williams, JLo and Jisoo

It’s couture season! And this season is particularly hyped, as Paris is swept up in sports-fever as the Olympics countdown is on.

As such, the Haute Couture schedule came with an athletic Vogue World precursor — complete with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner doing a lap of the Place Vendôme on horseback — before the Schiaparelli saw the week get in full swing.

Anitta, Selma Blair and Kylie Jenner at Schiaparelli (Schiaparelli)

Kylie Jenner, who in recent seasons has become something of a Schiaparelli ambassador, lead arrivals in a powder pink, crystal embellished corset prom gown complete with a colour-matched, sheer sheet wrapped over her face. She joined the likes of Anitta, Selma Blair and Doja Cat, another die-hard fan of the house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, on the front row.

Jisoo, Delphine Arnault and Jennifer Lopez at Dior (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Dior’s star-studded offering followed, with Blackpink’s Jisoo, a face of the fashion house since 2021, and Jennifer Lopez causing commotion on arrival. Also watching Maria Grazia-Chiuri’s offering this Autumn Winter 2024/25 season was Bollywood star and top client Sonam Kapoor, Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike — not to mention another outing from Doja Cat.

Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor at Thom Browne (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Completing day one of the schedule was Thom Browne, the American designer with an enviable network thanks to his husband Andrew Bolton, who is curator at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a close collaborator with Anna Wintour. As such, the Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast sat front row alongside Bolton and tennis legend Serena Williams. Jodie Turner-Smith, Will Poulter and Teyana Taylor were among others who enjoyed a very fashionable tug of war which took over the runway.

Tuesday morning began in splendour thanks to Chanel’s show, which saw arrivals from Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton, Michelle Williams and singer Griff, who is currently enjoying a wave of adoration having opened for Taylor Swift's Wembley concert this week.

The best celebrities in Paris on the Haute Couture week front row

Chanel

Keira Knightley (Getty Images)

Michelle Williams (Getty Images)

Griff (Getty Images)

Thom Browne

Serena Williams (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Molly Gordon, Emma Chamberlain and Evan Mock (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Will Poulter (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Mia Regan (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Dior

Jennifer Lopez (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jisoo, Delphine Arnault and Jennifer Lopez (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Doja Cat (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Venus Williams (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Sonam Kapoor and Rosamund Pike (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner (Schiaparelli)

Kelly Rutherford (Schiaparelli)

Anitta, Selma Blair and Kylie Jenner (Schiaparelli)

Doja Cat (Schiaparelli)