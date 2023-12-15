The best Christmas 2023 cooking shows from Mary Berry to Jamie Oliver

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas. (Rumpus Media)

Among your annual Home Alone and Jingle All the Way screenings this Christmas, there's so much going on in the way of mouthwatering, festive cooking shows on the box.

Across the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, wannabe chefs can catch the likes of Dave Myers and Si King (The Hairy Bikers), Gino D'Acampo, Mary Berry, Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson in the cinnamon-scented heat of the kitchen as they illustrate the best ways to get your Christmas menus tasting better than ever.

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas - now streaming on BBC iPlayer

In this festive special, former The Great British Bake Off icon Mary Berry journeys to the Scottish Highlands on a winter break, rustling up a traditional Cranachan wreath - an oaty, fruity and creamy dessert - as well a cheese fondue and the star's classic Yule log.

A description teases: "But this isn't just any Christmas, this one is extra special and deeply meaningful for Mary because she's spending it in her mother's homeland, Scotland.

"Sprinkled amidst the abundance of rich cultural delights will be Mary reflecting on her heritage with fascinating anecdotes about her Scottish roots. She's not going alone, accompanying her on this magical adventure will be special guests who'll make this one a Christmas to remember."

Berry herself commented: "The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist. Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season."

Jamie Oliver. (Channel 4)

Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts - now streaming via 4OD

Having aired earlier this week on Channel 4, Jamie Oliver's latest two-handed Christmas programme is available to stream on the channel's catch-up platform.

In it, he creates "fabulously festive food adorned with savvy savings and shortcuts, so that we can enjoy Christmas without blowing our budget or burning ourselves out".

The first episode sees Oliver producing the "ultimate roast turkey and a show-stopping veggie centrepiece", while the second has the chef making the most out of Christmassy leftovers to produce a vegetable tarte Tatin, sprout salad, winter veg gnocchi and a panettone Black Forest trifle.

Gino's Italy: Secrets of the South. (ITV)

Gino's Italy: Secrets of the South - Sunday, 17 December at 6.30pm on ITV

Wrapping up Gino D'Acampo's Italian escapades is this festive finale, with the native of Naples heading back to Puglia's capital Bari and Cisternino to explore the country's fishy alternatives to the standardised turkey.

"To cook up his Festive Feast, he lands at a Bari market with his shopping bags to pick up some local fish - the perfect Southern Italian Christmas meal," a synopsis read.

"Gino not only demonstrates the ease of prepping a three course fish dish, he pulls out all the stops on the desserts too with the Italian answer to the British mince pie: fried cartellate, and Gino lets us in on the secret of what to do with leftover panettone: a Zuccotto ice cream cake."

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas. (South Shore Productions)

The Hairy Bikers Coming Home for Christmas - Tuesday, 19 December at 9pm on BBC Two

Christmas TV wouldn't be the same without best friends Myers and King, who this time around show viewers how to concoct everything from Brummie bacon cakes, to pancit noodles, roast beef with bone marrow and horseradish sauce complete with naan bread Yorkshire puddings, plus a fig and walnut tart.

Hitting the road in search of magical seasonal ingredients, The Hairy Bikers meet award-winning local producers and discover how tradition and the modern world are influencing one another in unique and exciting ways.

"From the doctors and nurses who helped [Myers with his cancer] treatment, to the food producers who made him fall back in love with food, and family and friends who've supported him through his darkest days, the preparation for this year's Christmas will tell the story of an incredibly emotional year for Dave and Si".

Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas. (BBC Studios/Jay Brooks)

Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas - Thursday, 21 December at 8pm on BBC One

With family ties to the Netherlands' capital city that extend for generations, Nigella Lawson will visit her favourite places in the Venice of the North as a Christmas treat. This includes a sweet shop with a penchant for liquorice, a Dutch cheese shop, and a chippy with queues that stretch around the block.

"Nigella picks up special ingredients for her festive feasting back home, taking inspiration from both Dutch cuisine and the Indonesian influence on the city. She makes a sumptuous chicken biryani and traditional Dutch speculaas (spiced biscuits) along with other recipes that will make for a perfect Xmas feast."

Her menu also boasts a no-bake advocaat and ginger cake, Dutch mussels, and a spectacular cocktail.

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood. (Channel 4)

The Great Christmas Bake Off - Sunday, 24 December (Christmas Eve) at 8.15pm on Channel 4 and The Great New Year's Bake Off - Monday, 1 January (New Year's Day) at 7.40pm on Channel 4

This year's Christmas Bake Off is set to unleash series 12 star George, series 8's Sophie, series 9's Dan, series 10's Amelia, series 11's Linda, and series 13's Carole in the Big White Tent once again.

Then, for the New Year's Bake Off, series 11's Mark, series 13's Maxy, and series 12 duo Maggie and Jürgen will battle it out infront of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who are joined by presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

