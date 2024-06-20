What are the best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals?

Shop our favorite early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals on the best tech including, Apple AirPods, AirTags, iPad Mini, and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The highly-anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is expected to take place at some point in July. The dates have not been officially confirmed but historically, Prime Day happens right after the 4th of July holiday. The sale is usually two days, with early deals starting around a month before and post-Prime Day deals lingering for a few days after the sale ends. To help you prepare for the big sale, we've rounded up the best early Prime Day Apple deals and included the most important info you need to know to save the most this summer.

When are early Amazon Prime Day deals available?

You can shop some killer early Amazon Prime Day deals right now! We've already found several Reviewed-approved Apple deals on must-have tech like Apple AirTags, AirPods Pro 2, and iPad Minis.

What are the best Apple devices to buy before Amazon Prime Day?

There are a few Apple deals we always recommend buying when they pop up. You never know when a deal will sell out and how quickly but historically, Apple deals go fast. Check our our absolute favorite early Amazon Prime Apple deals here and shop even more below:

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes! Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The sale offers some of the best deals and discounts for members, including lightning deals that are timed sales that expire when time or inventory runs out. If you're not a Prime member, you can get ready for all the savings ahead of Prime Day but signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

An Amazon Prime membership starts at $14.99 per month, or $139 for an annual subscription. For new members, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial when you sign up and the $14.99 fee kicks in after that.

Is an Amazon Prime membership worth it?

Yes. It is arguably one of the most popular shopping memberships out there. While you will get access to the best Amazon deals during sales throughout the year, there are tons of sweet perks for members to take advantage of all year long.

Free, often 2-day shipping (and next-day delivery on certain items)

Subscribe & Save: Get recurring deliveries for household items, like toilet paper or laundry detergent

Daily Amazon deals

Prime entertainment: Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music

Access to exclusive sales like Amazon Prime Day 2024

