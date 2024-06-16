All the Best Photos of Trooping the Colour 2024

Each year, the Trooping the Colour parade celebrates the British monarch's birthday. The tradition dates back to King George II's time, when he combined the annual summer military march with his birthday celebration (even though his actual birthday was in October). Since, the monarch has always celebrated their birthday with the parade in June, regardless of when their actually birthday falls during the year. The name, too, dates back to the 1700s, when various military regiments would show off their flags—all different colors (or, spelled in the UK, colours), so you get "trooping" the "colour."

This year's Trooping the Colour looks a bit different from years past, due to King Charles's ongoing health issues and the slimmed-down royal family of recent years. Instead of having upwards of 30 members of the House of Windsor on the Buckingham Palace balcony, this year, like the past two, only featured the senior working members of the royal family, which includes King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, two of King Charles's three siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward (plus their spouses), and two of Queen Elizabeth's first cousins: the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The biggest surprise of this year's Trooping was undoubtedly the appearance of the Princess of Wales (who has been out of the public eye due to her health). She was joined by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for the momentous occasion. Ahead of the event, Kate wrote in a letter "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well." She added that she hopes "to join a few public engagements over the summer," but knows she is "not out of the woods yet."

Here, see all the best photos of Kate, Charles, and more royals at Trooping the Colour 2024:

King Charles waves as he arrives at the Palace before the parade.

Kate arrived with her family at Buckingham Palace before the parade, marking her first public appearance of 2024.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (in yellow) and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh arrive with their daughter, Lady Louise, for Trooping the Colour. Louise is rewearing her Suzannah London dress from King Charles's coronation.

Kate, wearing a Philip Treacy hat, smiled as she rode in the Glass Coach.

Princess Charlotte stared right at a photographer.

Prince William, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne rode on horseback in the parade.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were in the Scottish State Coach.

A view of Louise as she rides in the carriage.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely in yellow.

Seated next to Sophie is the Duke of Kent.

Princess Charlotte smiled big during the parade.

A full look at Kate's Jenny Packham outfit.

The Princess smiled as she disembarked from the carriage.

Prince William wore the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the

Welsh Guards.



It is a rainy day in London as the Irish Guards march along The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade.

King Charles salutes during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade.

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, leans forward in her carriage to wave to the crowds on the Mall.

The Irish Guards mascot, an Irish Wolf Hound named Turlough Mor but called Seamus, participated in the parade as well.

Anti-monarchy protesters waved "Not my King" and "Down with the Monarchy" on the The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour.

King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

Kate held an umbrella as she followed her kids.

After the parade, the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

A guide to who's who on the balcony

The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows" perform a flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla and Sophie chatted on the balcony.

The Wales family, King Charles, and Queen Camilla all waved to the crowd.

