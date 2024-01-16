The best red carpet fashion from Monday's Primetime Emmy Awards

Drag artists from RuPaul's Drag Race arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. The show is nominated for outstanding reality competition program. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images - image credit)

Television's biggest night arrives a little later than usual this year.

Monday evening's Emmy Awards were supposed to air in September 2023, but after months-long delays caused by the now-resolved Hollywood strikes, the show was pushed into 2024.

While the prizes might be from last season, the fashion isn't. Here are the best red carpet looks and trends from the ceremony.

Spring colours

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, wears a lime green gown with gold, silver and green beaded details. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Beef actress Ali Wong arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

Beef star Ali Wong is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. She wears a top with a mesh neckline, sequined bodice and a floral cobalt blue skirt. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

US actress Quinta Brunson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. She wears a dusty rose gown with a thin bowtie belt and nude heels. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Bold reds

Succession star Sarah Snook attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. She wears her auburn locks with a diamond choker and a fiery red layered gown. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Former Firefly Lane and Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl wears a crimson gown with lips to match and a diamond brooch pinned to the waist. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Canadian actress Emily Hampshire arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

Former Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire, born in Montreal, wears a bold red dress with a halter neck. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Textured looks

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, wears a black leather dress with a ballooned skirt. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Former Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox wears a sparkly black latex dress and a long, blond ponytail. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

From left, actress Nicole Boyd and US actor Sam Richardson arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

Nicole Boyd, left, and Ted Lasso star Sam Richardson are shown during the pre-show red carpet. Boyd wears a black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and Richardson wears a textured cream jacket with black details. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Champagne gowns

US actress Aubrey Plaza arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, wears a champagne-coloured dress with an oversized pin running through its square-shaped bodice. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose wears a silver and cream sequined jacket with a bra top and a floor-length skirt. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

US actress Issa Rae arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

Former Insecure star Issa Rae wears a champagne-coloured fringe gown adorned with sequins. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)