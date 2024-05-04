Best Streaming Deals in May: Get $10 Off Sling Plans, $5/Month Starz Subscriptions and More
If you want to keep up on all the best and buzziest shows, you need to subscribe to a streamer. But worry not! There are nearly always loopholes or hacks for getting a streaming subscription for less. Below, we’re rounding up the best streaming deals in April 2024, including a major Max discount and a limited-time offer from Starz.
Best Streaming Deals in April 2024:
TVLine’s Top DEAL
Sling
RUNNER-UP
Starz One-Month Subscription
BEST BUNDLE DEAL
Disney+ Trio Basic Bundle
BEST STUDENT DEAL
Hulu
BEST NETFLIX DEAL
Netflix Annual Subscription Through Verizon
If you’re wondering how to choose which streamer has the best shows for you, start by checking out TVLine’s April Streaming Guide. There, you can find out which series are hitting the major platforms this month. Or, scroll through our ranking of the Best Streaming Services in 2024 to get a sense of each streamer’s interface and subscription offerings, and begin to understand the pros/cons of each service.
Below, we’re outlining our top streaming deal picks, then moving on to the best streaming bundle deals happening now, before ending with a list of the latest offerings from each major service. So once you decide which series you need to watch or choose a new streamer you must subscribe to, scroll through our list of the best streaming deals in 2024 to find out how to sign up for less.
On Sale 25% off
WHY WE PICKED IT: Sling is currently offering $10 off your first month. Plans start at just $40, so the limited-time deal brings the price down to just $30 for one month. Sling is our favorite live-TV streaming service because it’s affordable and customizable. Plus, Sling plans offer ABC (in select markets), ESPN, TNT and NBA TV (through the Sports Extra), making it a perfect subscription for watching the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The only downside? It doesn’t include CBS.
On Sale 50% off
WHY WE PICKED IT: Starz frequently offers streaming deals and the savings are always huge. Typically subscriptions go for $9.99/month, so you’re already saving $5/month with this limited-time offer. The deal only lasts for one month, but that’s plenty of time to binge Mary & George, BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, Outlander and more. Keep in mind, if you’re a Prime Video subscriber you can access a 7-day Starz free trial through your Amazon account! (Get full details.)
On Sale 44% off
WHY WE PICKED IT: If you’re looking for the bundle offering the best value, the Disney Plus Trio Basic Bundle is it. For just $14.99/month, you get ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus — saving 44% every month. While we love Prime Video for bundling all your streamers into one plan, the Disney Plus offer is the best bundle deal in terms of savings.
On Sale 75% off
WHY WE PICKED IT: Hulu is one of our top streaming services in 2024, and its student discount is one of the best student streaming deals out there. With subscriptions typically costing $7.99/month, you can save $6/month to stream some of the best shows of 2023 including The Bear, Reservation Dogs and more!
WHY WE PICKED IT: As our top streamer of 2023, we think everyone should subscribe to Netflix. The platform, however, rarely offers deals and discounts. But if you’re willing to get a little creative, you can get a free year of Netflix through Verizon. When you purchase select Verizon subscriptions, you can earn a year of Netflix for free.
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
Best Streaming Bundle Deals
We know that TV fans are always looking for ways to save on their multiple subscriptions. So, we’re outlining all of the other best streaming bundle deals below, in addition to the aforementioned Disney Plus bundle.
BEST ad-free bundle
Disney+ Trio Premium Bundle
On Sale 42% off
$24.99 Buy Now
WHY WE PICKED IT: While the aforementioned Trio Basic Bundle offers the highest percentage of savings, if you’re hoping to stream ad-free, the Trio Premium is the best pick for you. For just $24.99/month, you get ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus — saving 42% every month. This is the best way to watch the most content without ad interruptions.
BEST PREMIUM BUNDLE
DirecTV Stream + Max, Paramount Plus With Showtime, Starz, MGM Plus and Cinemax Free Trials
$79.99/month+ Buy Now
WHY WE PICKED IT: DirecTV Stream offers a major premium bundle deal and the service overall can nearly replace cable completely. If you want to try out all the major streamers for three whole months for free, this is a great live-TV streaming service to try.
More Streaming Deals and Bundles
Below is a list of the best active deals offered from various streamers.
AMC Plus
Get one month for $5 through Sling Freestream
Apple TV Plus
Get three months free from Best Buy
Get three months free when you purchase an Apple product
Students get free Apple TV Plus when they subscribe to Apple Music
Select T-Mobile customers can get a free subscription
BET Plus
Get seven-day free trial through Prime Video
Get seven-day free trial through BET Plus
DirecTV Stream
No other active deals
Discovery Plus
No active deals
Disney Plus
Get Duo Basic Bundle (Disney Plus and Hulu with ads) for $9.99/month (save 37%)
Get Trio Basic Bundle (Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus with ads) for $14.99/month (save 44%)
Get Duo Premium Bundle (Disney Plus and Hulu without ads) for $19.99/month (save 37%)
Get Trio Premium Bundle (Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus without ads) for $24.99/month (save 41%)
Fubo TV
Hulu
Save 16% with an annual ad-supported subscription for $79.99/year
Max
MGM Plus
Get six months for free with the purchase of an Amazon Fire device — see details
Netflix
Free annual subscription through Verizon
Get free standard plan through T-Mobile
Paramount Plus
Get one month of Paramount Plus With Showtime free through Sling Freestream
Save 10% with AARP membership
Peacock
Get 12 months free with JetBlue Mosaic membership
JetBlue members get 1,000 points for starting a new Peacock subscription
Philo
Sling TV
Get $30 off when you prepay for four months of Sling Orange
Starz
Get one months for $5 (save $4.99)
Get seven-day free trial through Prime Video
(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)
