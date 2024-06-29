BET Awards 2024: Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Chlöe, Coco Jones Join List of Performers

The performers join a long list that already includes Will Smith and Ice Spice

Leon Bennett/Getty, Aliah Anderson/Getty, Jason Mendez/Getty Coco Jones; Donald Glover; Keke Palmer

Culture's biggest night just got bigger!

BET announced on Friday, June 28, that six performers have been added to the list of live performances at the 2024 BET Awards airing Sunday night, June 30: Chlöe, Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Marsha Ambrosius and Coco Jones.

The stars will join a list of performers that already includes Tyla and Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, and rising country star Tanner Adell, the network previously announced.

Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA / SplashNews.com Chlöe Bailey performs in Anaheim in August 2023

The network previously announced that R&B legend Usher will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his "ever-growing musical legacy" live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night. A tribute performance comes along with the honor, though the singers who will honor the "Burn" singer with his own songs have yet to be announced.

Taraji P. Henson will host the awards ceremony for the third year in a row and will be joined on stage by presenters like Andra Day, Colman Domingo, Niecy Nash-Betts and DC Young Fly.

Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic Summer Walker performs at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas

But one of the biggest performances of the night will undoubtedly be the return of Will Smith to the live music stage.

The network announced on Monday that the Grammy winner will perform his first new solo song in five years at the BET Awards.

"The performances are going to blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve," Henson, 53, said of the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star, 55.



Sebastian Reuter/Getty Will Smith in Berlin, Germany on May 27, 2024

As for nominations, Drake leads the pack with nods in seven categories but Nicki Minaj is close on his heels with six.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and Victoria Monét each earned five nominations and 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher are close behind with nominations in four categories each.



