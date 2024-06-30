BET Awards 2024: See the Complete List of Winners! (Live Updates)

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, are airing live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Who's winning at the 2024 BET Awards?

The annual awards show, known as culture's biggest night, is airing live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson, and the stars are taking home trophies.

Drake led this year's nominations with seven, followed by Nicki Minaj with six, while J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each earned five, and 21 SavageBeyoncéDoja CatMegan Thee StallionTyla and Usher each received four.

Performers at this year's show include Will Smith, whose new song "You Can Make It" is out now, plus GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Monét, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tanner Adell, Tyla and Megan.

"The performances are gonna blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve," Henson, 53, recently told PEOPLE.

Additionally, Usher is receiving the coveted lifetime achievement award. "Usher is getting his flowers, and I'm so honored to host the show where he's receiving his flowers. I'm just proud of him," said the Color Purple star. "It's a proud moment for the culture."

See the complete list of 2024 BET Awards winners below, updating live throughout the show.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • 11:11 - Chris Brown

  • A Gift & a Curse - Gunna

  • American Dream - 21 Savage

  • Coming Home - Usher

  • For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake

  • Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

  • Michael - Killer Mike

  • Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Beyoncé

  • Coco Jones

  • Doja Cat

  • H.E.R.

  • Muni Long

  • SZA

  • Tyla

  • Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Brent Faiyaz

  • Bryson Tiller

  • Burna Boy

  • Chris Brown

  • Drake

  • Fridayy

  • October London

  • Usher

BEST GROUP

  • ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)

  • 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

  • 41

  • Blxst and Bino Rideaux

  • City Girls

  • FLO

  • Maverick City Music

  • WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

  • "All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

  • "America Has a Problem (Remix)" - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

  • "Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

  • "Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

  • "Carnival" - ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

  • "Don't Play with It (Remix)" - Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

  • "Everybody" - Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

  • "Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

  • "Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B

  • Doja Cat

  • GloRilla

  • Ice Spice

  • Latto

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Nicki Minaj

  • Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • 21 Savage

  • Burna Boy

  • Drake

  • Future

  • Gunna

  • J. Cole

  • Kendrick Lamar

  • Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • "Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

  • "All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

  • "Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

  • "Bongos" – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

  • "First Person Shooter" – Drake featuring J. Cole

  • "Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

  • "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

  • "Rich Baby Daddy" – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Benny Boom

  • Child.

  • Cole Bennett

  • Dave Meyers

  • Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

  • Offset

  • Tems

  • Tyler, the Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • 41

  • 4Batz

  • Ayra Starr

  • Bossman Dlow

  • Fridayy

  • October London

  • Sexyy Red

  • Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

  • "Award All of the Glory" - Shirley Caesar

  • "All Things" - Kirk Franklin

  • "Angel" - Halle Bailey

  • "Come Jesus Come" - CeCe Winans

  • "Do You Believe in Love?" - Erica Campbell

  • "God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

  • "Me & U" - Tems

  • "Try Love" - Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

  • "Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

  • "All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

  • "F--umean" - Gunna

  • "Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow

  • "Made for Me" - Muni Long

  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

  • "Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

  • "Sensational" - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

  • "Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

  • "Water" - Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

  • Asake (Africa)

  • Aya Nakamura (France)

  • Ayra Starr (Africa)

  • BK’ (Brazil)

  • Cleo Sol (UK)

  • Focalistic (Africa)

  • Karol Conká (Brazil)

  • RAYE (UK)

  • Tiakola (France)

  • Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

  • Bellah (UK)

  • Cristale (UK)

  • Duquesa (Brazil)

  • Holly G (France)

  • Jungeli (France)

  • Makhadzi (Africa)

  • Oruam (Brazil)

  • Seyi Vibez (Africa)

  • Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET HER

  • "16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

  • "Blessings" - Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • "Commas" - Ayra Starr

  • "Fly Girl" - FLO featuring Missy Elliott

  • "Hiss" - Megan Thee Stallion

  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

  • "Saturn" - SZA

  • "Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

  • American Fiction

  • Bob Marley: One Love

  • Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • The Book of Clarence

  • The Color Purple

  • The Equalizer 3

  • The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

  • Anthony Mackie

  • Colman Domingo

  • Damson Idris

  • Denzel Washington

  • Donald Glover

  • Idris Elba

  • Jeffrey Wright

  • Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

  • Angela Bassett

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Coco Jones

  • Danielle Brooks

  • Fantasia

  • Halle Bailey

  • Issa Rae

  • Regina King

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

  • Akira Akbar

  • Blue Ivy Carter

  • Demi Singleton

  • Heiress Diana Harris

  • JaBria McCullum

  • Jalyn Hall

  • Leah Jeffries

  • Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • A’ja Wilson

  • Angel Reese - WINNER

  • Coco Gauff

  • Flau’jae Johnson

  • Juju Watkins

  • Naomi Osaka

  • Sha’Carri Richardson

  • Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Anthony Edwards

  • Gervonta Davis

  • Jalen Brunson - WINNER

  • Jalen Hurts

  • Kyrie Irving

  • LeBron James

  • Patrick Mahomes

  • Stephen Curry

