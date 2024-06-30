BET Awards 2024: See the Complete List of Winners! (Live Updates)

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, are airing live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Drake, Nicki Minaj

The 2024 BET Awards are airing live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson

Drake led this year's nominations with seven, followed by Nicki Minaj with six

See the complete list of winners, updated live throughout the show



Who's winning at the 2024 BET Awards?

The annual awards show, known as culture's biggest night, is airing live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with host Taraji P. Henson, and the stars are taking home trophies.

Drake led this year's nominations with seven, followed by Nicki Minaj with six, while J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each earned five, and 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher each received four.

Nina Westervelt/CBS via Getty Taraji P. Henson

Performers at this year's show include Will Smith, whose new song "You Can Make It" is out now, plus GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Monét, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tanner Adell, Tyla and Megan.

"The performances are gonna blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve," Henson, 53, recently told PEOPLE.

Additionally, Usher is receiving the coveted lifetime achievement award. "Usher is getting his flowers, and I'm so honored to host the show where he's receiving his flowers. I'm just proud of him," said the Color Purple star. "It's a proud moment for the culture."

See the complete list of 2024 BET Awards winners below, updating live throughout the show.

Unique Nicole/ Usher

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11 - Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse - Gunna

American Dream - 21 Savage

Coming Home - Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Michael - Killer Mike

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

BEST GROUP

¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

City Girls

FLO

Maverick City Music

WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"America Has a Problem (Remix)" - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Carnival" - ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

"Don't Play with It (Remix)" - Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami



"Everybody" - Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

"All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

"Bongos" – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"First Person Shooter" – Drake featuring J. Cole

"Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy" – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, the Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"Award All of the Glory" - Shirley Caesar

"All Things" - Kirk Franklin

"Angel" - Halle Bailey

"Come Jesus Come" - CeCe Winans

"Do You Believe in Love?" - Erica Campbell

"God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

"Me & U" - Tems

"Try Love" - Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

"F--umean" - Gunna

"Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow

"Made for Me" - Muni Long

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

"Sensational" - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Water" - Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET HER

"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

"Blessings" - Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Commas" - Ayra Starr

"Fly Girl" - FLO featuring Missy Elliott

"Hiss" - Megan Thee Stallion

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

"Saturn" - SZA

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

JaBria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese - WINNER

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson - WINNER

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry



