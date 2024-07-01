Kevin Bacon reveals the unexpected gift he received from Beyoncé

Kevin Bacon has revealed the surprise present he received from Beyoncé after he and his daughter covered one of her songs.

The Footloose actor, 65, recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was gifted something special from the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer after he and his 32-year-old daughter, Sosie, shared their version of Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus’ duet, “II Most Wanted,” from Cowboy Carter.

“Here’s the really cool thing, I actually got a T-shirt from Beyoncé,” Bacon said at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in Los Angeles, California, on June 20. “Apparently, it was from her, I don’t know, what can I say.”

Back in April, the Hollywood star posted a touching video with Sosie – who he shares with wife Kyra Sedgwick – in which they covered the hit duet from Beyoncé’s latest country album. The clip showed the Mystic River star sitting behind his daughter as he strummed the guitar.

“A little duet of ‘II Most Wanted’, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father daughter friendly,” Bacon captioned the post.

“Love this,” commented comedian Chelsea Handler.

“Just lovely. Everything about this post,” another fan wrote in the comments.

“Two souls in perfect harmony, bravo!” a third said.

However, others couldn’t help but point out Sosie’s striking resemblance to both of her parents, who have been married for more than three decades.

“She’s a perfect cross between her parents,” said one user, while another shared: “She is a perfect combination of her Momma and Daddy.”

Bacon and Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988 after meeting on the set of the film Lemon Sky the previous year. In addition to their daughter Sosie, born in 1992, the couple also share son Travis, 35.

The family of four recently made a rare red carpet appearance together at the MaXXXine premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week. For the occasion, Bacon donned a pale orange suit jacket and matching trousers, along with a tan button-up shirt and sunglasses.

The Closer star wore a black leather mini dress, while her daughter opted for an oversized bedazzled shirt with cowboy boots. Meanwhile, Travis was dressed in an all-black ensemble.