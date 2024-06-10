Bezzy is ‘Goin’ Fishing’

Todd Beselaere is ‘repurposing.’ After 25 years of owning and operating Tilbury Rentals he is retiring from the business Beselaere, who goes by Bezzy, started the company while working full time building trucks @ Navistar.

He and three other partners launched the business in 1999 out of a garage, 20 Stewart Ave. across from Bezzy’s home, 17 Stewart Ave. That included seven pieces of equipment including a trailer, 4200 John Deer with a backhoe, rototiller, front end loader/post-hole auger and cement saw.

His business has evolved in many directions over time. In 2005, he moved the business to 11 Queen St. N. and hired his first employee. In 2011, he moved the business to 9 Queen St. N., where the business flourished.

For a number of years, work was the order night and day, with Beselaere working up to 100 hours a week. He credits his wife Janet and friends for the support.

“In 2016, we started to grow rather fast and I had my wife Janet start in the office,” he shared. In 2019, we decided to retire from the snow removal industry, and focus solely on rentals and contract grass cutting.”

Beselaere has decided he is ready to retire after suppling the community with a rental company for 25 years.

“The hardest part of selling the company is not knowing where I’m going,” “I’m repurposing…Bezzy laughed.

And what does the future hold for him?

He says that he hopes to jump on board with the Horticultural Society to assist with downtown vegetable gardening. He hopes to further his work in recycling and the study of holistic medicine.

But first, he and his wife are planning a trip to the East Coast in their motorhome.

His philosophy of helping others in the community is his driving force.

“What has really helped me out is listening to my customers,” he said. “If somebody has a job to do, “it’s my obligation to give them the opportunity to use our services.”

Over the years he has employed a number of co-op students that have gone on to be upstanding citizens. Many return every Christmas to wish Bezzy happy holidays and catch up.

He says that he feels very fortunate to wake up every day and assist customers in solving a problem.

“Its never the money in the back pocket, its what’s in the heart that matters,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I’ve kept the business small.”

Bezzy shares that he had three goals in life- marry a great woman “Janet”, have a family and own a rental business. “The first two were the easiest,” he laughed. The couple have two children, Amie and Jennifer.

For him, it’s not about competing with other rental businesses.

“We’re here to offer customers the service they deserve. If I do not have an item needed, I contact other rental companies for it. These companies pass on a percentage of the rental as appreciation of my help. The industry revolves around great service.” he said.

He believes that a person’s ethics carries them through life.

While he doesn’t call himself a pious person…he does believe in a higher power.

Bezzy describes himself as a big-hearted man who reaches out in very-unique ways to help others.

“We believe in helping others, helping our community and helping those in need,” he added. “We do things for others…that’s why we’re here on earth.”

An example includes making soup for the community.

“It began, with my grandfather who grew root vegetables and shared in suppling to soup kitchens during the depression,” said Bezzy. “I carried this mind set into the store with the simple idea of making soup for myself. So many people would come in the store asking what smelled so good?”

Soon he would make soup every Thursday and share it with others, asking for a donation of any sort which went to the Tilbury Information and Help Centre.”

“I would be nothing without the support of the community,” he shared. “All of the service industries in town”, I don’t charge…if they need something…I just throw them my keys to the store.”

Bezzy believes that it’s important to pass his skills and knowledge to others.

“Don’t use the word can’t in my presence,”

He laughed. “If you do, you’ve already set yourself up for failure.”

You can tell he’s going to miss the business…but, he believes it’s time to move on and spend quality time with family.

As far as potential new owners, Bezzy says “Each one of them has asked me to stay on and help them through the transition….my response to them is…depending on which way the wind is blowing…because, I’m goin’ fishing…”

