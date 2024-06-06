Biden Campaign Names and Shames Republicans Who Voted to Block Contraception Bill

Senate Republicans blocked legislation Wednesday that would codify the right to access contraception nationwide in what they characterized as a “show vote” brought by Democrats seeking to spotlight the issue—and the GOP’s stance on it—ahead of the election.

The Right to Contraception Act failed 51-39, falling short of the 60 votes necessary to advance the bill to the floor. All but two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Susan Collins (ME), voted against it.

The Biden campaign posted a video on Wednesday night showing the faces of the 39 senators who voted against the legislation. (Seven Republican senators were not present for the vote.)

“These are the Trump-aligned Republicans who just blocked a bill to protect a woman’s right to contraception,” the campaign tweeted on X.

Late last month, Donald Trump drew a flurry of criticism after saying he was “looking at” plans to restrict contraception. He quickly walked his remarks back, however, saying on Truth Social he “will never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control, or other contraceptives.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer switched his vote from “yes” to “no” in a last-minute procedural move that will allow his party to bring the bill back in the future if necessary.

Ahead of the vote, Schumer said that Senate Democrats would “put reproductive freedoms front and center before this chamber, so that the American people can see for themselves who will stand up to defend their fundamental liberties,” according to the Associated Press.

Polling has consistently shown that there is broad bipartisan support among American voters for contraception, with 92 percent of respondents telling Gallup in 2022 that birth control was “morally acceptable.”

Republicans argued that legislation to enshrine the right to contraception is unnecessary, as it remains freely accessible and available across the country.

“This is a show vote. It’s not serious,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said, according to CNN. “Plus, it’s a huge overreach. It doesn’t make any exceptions for conscience… It’s a phony vote because contraception, to my knowledge, is not illegal. It’s not unavailable.”

But Schumer said in a post-vote speech that “we are kidding ourselves if we think the hard-right is satisfied with overturning Roe,” warning that birth control could be next as reproductive rights continue to be threatened.

“So, make one thing clear: today was not a ‘show vote’ – this was a show-us-who-you-are vote,” he said. “And Senate Republicans showed the American people exactly who they are.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

