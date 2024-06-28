Biden courts LGBTQ+ voters with two New York City stops

Jennifer Peltz And Darlene Superville
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden courted LGBTQ+ voters on Friday with a pair of New York City events a day after his widely panned debate performance against Donald Trump

Biden was addressing the grand opening of a visitor center at the Stonewall National Monument, which was the scene of a defining moment in the gay rights movement. The Democratic incumbent will later headline an evening Pride Month fundraiser with LGBTQ+ advocates.

Among those attending was former NBA player Jason Collins, who in 2013 became the first then-active player in any of the four major pro U.S. sports leagues to come out as gay.

“This is huge,” Collins said of the Stonewall event, noting the uniqueness of having a national monument devoted to LGBTQ+ history.

“A lot of LGBTQ students aren’t really being told their history,” Collins added. “We need monuments like this to understand where our country has been and where change needs to continue to happen.”

Even before the debate, Biden was trying to boost support within the Democratic-leaning gay community after losing ground with Black and Latino adults and other demographic groups that helped elect him in 2020 and whose strong backing he needs to win reelection in November.

About 4 in 10 LGBTQ+ identifying adults approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, according to Gallup data collected in 2024. That’s in line with the share of the general population that approves of the president's job performance. About 7 in 10 LGBTQ+ voters supported Biden in the 2020 election, according to AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of voters and nonvoters.

Biden's stance on LGBTQ+ issues has evolved throughout his decades of public service.

As a U.S. senator, he voted in 1996 for the Defense of Marriage Act, which forbade federal recognition of same-sex unions.

Then, more than a decade later, Biden as vice president declared in 2012 on “Meet the Press” that he supported gay marriage, upstaging his boss, President Barack Obama, who had not yet stated his position on the issue. Obama said he supported gay marriage shortly thereafter.

As president, Biden has acted to protect the rights of gay and transgender people, such as reinstating antidiscrimination provisions eliminated by then-President Trump. Biden also ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Two years ago, the president signed legislation into law to protect gay unions, particularly if the Supreme Court should overturn its landmark 2015 decision that same-sex couples had a right to marry. Earlier this week, Biden pardoned potentially thousands of former U.S. service members who had been convicted of violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex.

By contrast, Trump has criticized what he calls transgender “insanity” and has said he would move quickly to reinstate the ban on their service in the military if reelected. He also has panned gender-affirming care for transgender minors along with their ability to play on sports teams.

Cait Smith, director of LGBTQ+ policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning think tank in Washington, said Biden has a close relationship with the community.

“He has a pretty long history of moving very quickly with the community and with where our needs are, even with the kind of gridlock we have in Congress,” Smith said.

Winnie Stachelberg, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, said Biden has always been about “meeting people where they are.”

“He wasn’t just in the right place on the policy. He was a partner and a friend and a collaborator when it came to the community," said Stachelberg, a former political director for the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ+ civil rights. “Both are important but it’s really essential to have someone who understands the community in addition to someone who is an effective policy maker and president.”

The new Stonewall visitor center occupies half of the original Stonewall Inn, which once spanned two neighboring buildings in New York’s Greenwich Village in lower Manhattan. In the late 1960s, it was a gay bar where a young LGBTQ+ crowd went to dance at a time when dancing with or kissing a same-sex partner could get people arrested.

Police raids were frequent and usually generated little if any pushback. But when officers strode into the Stonewall Inn early on June 28, 1969, for the second time that week, customers and a gathering crowd outside confronted them with shouts of “gay power!” followed by hurled coins, bottles and more.

Protests and clashes with police continued the next several nights and, in the ensuing months and years, led to a new, more fulsome and more militant wave of LGTBQ+ rights activism than had existed before in the U.S. Within a year, a raft of new groups had formed to demand rights and recognition, and what became annual Pride marches began on the Stonewall anniversary.

The site of the rebellion, including both buildings that made up the original Stonewall Inn, became a National Historic Landmark in 2000. In 2016, then-President Obama made it the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

The original Stonewall Inn closed soon after the raid. A new version of the bar has occupied one of the two buildings since the 1990s, but the space that’s now the visitor center was adapted to various other uses and then sat vacant in recent years.

Overseen by the National Park Service and the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Pride Live, the $3.2 million visitor center was financed chiefly with private donations, except for $450,000 from the park service’s charitable arm, which gets private and federal money.

Biden was arriving in New York after rallying supporters at a post-debate event in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has other fundraisers Saturday on New York's Long Island and Red Bank, New Jersey, before a scheduled return to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

—-

Superville reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. Associated Press writers Linley Sanders and Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

Jennifer Peltz And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Air Force veteran charged with disclosing classified information

    An Air Force veteran released classified national defense information about aircraft and weapons to unauthorized individuals, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a Thursday announcement. Paul Freeman, 68, of Niceville, Fla., was indicted by a federal grand jury and the charges unsealed after he appeared before a court Thursday in Pensacola. The DOJ accused…

  • 2 Important Moments Lost In The Panic Over Joe Biden’s Performance

    Communication is part of the president’s job, but so is policy — and when these questions came up, it was clear how Biden stacked up to Donald Trump.

  • Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally

    President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling

    In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off

    “What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”

  • Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate

    The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerSupreme Court Backs Jan. 6 Defendant, Curb

  • Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.

  • An appeals court in Pakistan upholds conviction of Imran Khan and his wife for unlawful marriage

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — An appeals court in Pakistan Thursday upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage which was found to be unlawful, officials said.

  • Tucker Carlson Takes on Australian Reporter After Searing Putin Question

    Tucker Carlson, whose Putin-friendly commentary stretches back years, was at it again during a recent exchange in Australia with a reporter who asked if he felt “any shame” about his stances and having been dubbed a “useful idiot” for the Russian president.Carlson is in the country on a whirlwind speaking tour, joined by some of Australia’s most controversial identities; including Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire-turned-politician who is now on his third attempt to build a replica of the ill-f

  • Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)

    Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0

  • Black First Nation's member wins racial discrimination case against N.S. band

    The terrifying scene unfolded in the yard of the Currie family home on a reserve in southwest Nova Scotia: a white neighbour hurling racist slurs, including the N-word, threatening to kill them and their dogs as he churned up the ground with his all-terrain vehicle.But what Matthew Currie, who is of Mi'kmaw and Black descent, found equally disturbing was what he saw as the tepid response from the leadership of his small First Nation, which refused to bar the perpetrator from community hubs on th