Biden L.A. Fundraiser With Obama, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Raises Record $28 Million

President Joe Biden raised more than $28 million for his reelection campaign at a downtown Los Angeles fundraiser on Saturday with guests including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and former President Barack Obama.

Jimmy Kimmel moderated a discussion between Biden and Obama at the Peacock Theater, which touched on abortion and the Supreme Court. Biden warned what would happen if former President Donald Trump were reelected.

“The next president is likely to have two new Supreme Court nominees,” Biden said, according to a pool report. “The idea that if he’s reelected he’s going to appoint two more flying flags upside down.”

Clooney and Roberts took the stage at the outset, with Clooney announcing that the event was “the largest Democratic fundraiser ever.”

Barbra Streisand was among the many celebrities in the attendance. She introduced First Lady Jill Biden.

“I have to say it’s humbling to have this group of incredible artists and advocates stand beside us in this election,” the First Lady said.

Tickets started at $250, and ranged up to $500,000 for a package including a photo with the two presidents and a ticket to the after-party.

Others on stage included Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jack Black. Jeffrey Katzenberg, a co-chair of the Biden campaign, was also there, along with CAA leaders Richard Lovett and Bryan Lourd.

Hunter Biden, convicted last week in federal court in Delaware of lying on a gun ownership form, was in the audience, according to a pool report.

The California Republican Party blasted the event.

“Nothing says to struggling Americans, ‘I understand what you’re going through and am ready to help,’ like spending a night schmoozing with the ultra-relatable George Clooney, Julia Roberts and other Hollywood celebrities,” said Jessica Millan Patterson, chair of the California Republican Party, in a statement.

There were also some pro-Palestinian protesters outside the venue.

Biden did a similar event in March at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which brought in $26 million.

The president has held a fundraising advantage over former President Donald Trump for much of the campaign. But Trump has shown fundraising strength in recent weeks, raising $70 million in just the two days after his criminal conviction in New York on May 30.

Biden arrived in Los Angeles early on Saturday after flying back from Italy, where he attended the G7 Summit with other world leaders and met with Pope Francis.

