Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Footage of Daughter Malti While Filming in Australia Without Nick Jonas: 'Miss You'

The actress posted a video montage of Malti spending time with loved ones on Instagram on Saturday

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; Unique Nicole/Getty Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti; Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is paying tribute to everyone who helps her raise her daughter while she works — including her husband, Nick Jonas.

The actress, 41, shared a montage of footage on Instagram on Saturday, June 22, featuring the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, as well as friends and family. The photos and videos are presumably from her time filming the upcoming action movie The Bluff in Australia's Gold Coast, per the post's caption.

Priyanka's reel featured footage of her rolling around on the floor and playing with Malti interwoven with snapshots of the little girl playing with others.

"My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated," the Citadel star captioned the post, which Nick, 31, liked. He also commented with a single emoji.

"Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can’t wait til you’re here. #thebluff 🏴‍☠️ #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom," Priyanka concluded the post with a message for the singer.

Nick is currently in the U.S., where he presented at the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, and has been spending time with friends at members-only golf clubs, per his Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti

Priyanka has been documenting her time filming The Bluff on Instagram and also dedicated sweet Instagram Stories to her husband on Father's Day.

"Watching you with my daughter fills my heart with gratitude," the actress wrote alongside footage of Nick feeding Malti. "You're an amazing dad and husband."



