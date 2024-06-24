Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco welcomes new "pack member"

The Big Bang Theory favourite Kaley Cuoco has adopted a dog.

Introducing her and partner Tom Pelphrey's latest addition to the family on Instagram last week, the actor wrote beside two cute pictures: "Our newest pack member is here!! Dahlia aka Dolly, we all hit the jackpot.

"Stay tuned for the adoption story, but for now, please help us welcome her @istandwithmypack #adopdontshop."

Dolly was met with a lot of positivity from Cuoco's followers, with one commenting: "Hi Dolly u sure found a special home!!! Ur a very blessed dog".



"Dolly, you have hit the jackpot!!! You are one lucky pup!!" added another, while a third user shared: "I love it!!! Such a beautiful moment and sweet face".



This comes several months after TV star Cuoco penned an emotional statement marking the death of the couple's beloved German Shepherd, Blue.



"BLUE, I have cried harder over the loss of this gorgeous creature than I have in a long time," she wrote. "We have had to put down three dogs in the last year and this one has made me reflect.

Robin L Marshall - Getty Images

"I'm crying for @tommypelphrey… The relationship he had with Blue was so special. They were quite the duo," continued Cuoco, referencing their life together before she and Pelphrey became an item.

She then mentioned how her "first year with Blue was rough to say the least" as the dog "didn't love me the way he loved Tom", but things eventually settled down.

"He was amazing. Protective of me and the rest of our pup crew, always on guard. I felt so safe home alone with him and when anyone came to the door I would put Blue on the leash and have him sit right next to me. No one dared mess with us!"



