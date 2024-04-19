'Big Brother Canada' Season 12: Kayla Clennon's blindside eviction cracks Hot Chocolate alliance

Tola and Kayla on Big Brother Canada Season 12 (Joanna Bell/Corus Entertainment)

For Big Brother Canada Season 12 star Kayla Clennon, she was left with confusion after the "Hot Chocolate" alliance blindsided the volleyball coach from Stouffville, Ont., leading to her eviction. Now Clennon joins Elijah Kazlauskas on the jury.

Specifically, Clennon was confronted by Avery Martin, claiming that Clennon told Tola Eam, Anthony Douglas and Lexus Jackson that she wanted to target people who have HoH (Head of Household) wins. In this case, that means trying to get Martin and Victoria "Spicy Vee" Woghiren out of the house, and the lies spread far and wide.

"I knew that was something that I have never said, then hearing the fact that it was Anthony and Lexus and Tola that kind of marinated that plan, or that story, my first instinct was, 'No, let's go talk to them,'" Clennon told Yahoo Canada. "It's funny because Anthony and Lexus are ... very well spoken, so when they were telling me things, even one-on-one conversations with them afterwards, ... they were very stern, ... I was almost second guessing myself. ... Is there something that I said that I forgot?"

"It doesn't make sense why I would target Avery and Spicy, and say that because they had so many wins that I wanted them out of the house, when I had just as [many] wins in another category as them. So in my head I'm like, 'No, the math isn't mathing. Something is wrong here.'"

Big Brother Canada Season 12 schedule: New episodes air weekly on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global TV

How to stream Big Brother Canada: Stream Season 12 live and on demand by adding the STACKTV channel to Prime Video, or watch on the Global TV website and app

Where to watch Big Brother Canada Digital Dailies: Keep up with the houseguests with Digital Dailies on the Big Brother Canada website

Corus Entertainment Watch Big Brother Canada Season 12 Watch Big Brother Canada Season 12 live and on demand by adding the STACKTV channel to a Prime Video subscription, 14 days free then $12.99/month $13 at Prime Video

But when Bayleigh Pelham got involved in the conflict, Clennon still decided not to expose the Hot Chocolate alliance to the larger group.

"In my head I was thinking that if this is a big misunderstanding, which I'm very confident it is, maybe I can communicate that and maybe I can stay in the game, and maybe Hot Chocolate can move forward," Clennon said.

Kayla Clennon on Big Brother Canada Season 12 (Joanna Bell/Corus Entertainment)

'I trust Anthony a little bit less'

Looking back at how she played the game, Clennon still believes that she aligned herself with the best people.

"I was very good at physical competitions and puzzles and that sort of thing, and I wanted to work with people that were really good in other aspects of the game, like the mental challenges and even the social aspect of the game," Clennon explained.

"But I think if I were to change something, it probably would have been to keep more things to myself, but I just, I have this desire to want to tell the people that I trust most all of my secrets. ... I wanted Hot Chocolate to be like one working brain. So I thought if I expressed how I felt to other members of Hot Chocolate, that was a good thing. But now I realize that's not always the best thing to do."

Evaluating how trustworthy the other houseguests were, Clennon named Douglas the most untrustworthy person in the house.

"I think after the span of the last few days, I think that I trust Anthony a little bit less than before," Clennon said. "I really started to realize that, OK maybe he's prioritizing Tola and Lexus over the rest of Hot Chocolate."

"I think Anthony wanted to cover his own bases, because he knew that in Hot Chocolate there were four girls, so I think it was easier for him to get rid of one of us to even have the game board."

Now that Clennton is part of the jury, she said that a significant element of determining her vote for the Big Brother Canada winner will come from the question and answer portion of finale night.

"I want to see the question that I ask, and the question that the other jury members get to ask, and see if the two finalists answering them, if it actually coincides with how they were actually acting within the house," Clennon said.

"Are you just ... telling me what I want to hear? Or are you being open and honest with your answers? And I think that's going to play a huge part in how I make my decision."